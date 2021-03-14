Lowndes County Schools: 8 students, 4 employees isolated last week due to COVID-19
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In their weekly COVID-19 update for the week of March 5-11, Lowndes County Schools reported that eight students and four employees in the school district have been isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests this past week.
115 students were quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus, and six employees were also been quarantined.
LCS reports that positive COVID-19 cases of students and faculty is .10 percent compared to the Lowndes County greater community, which was .053 percent.
According to the report, Lowndes County has a population of 117,878 with a seven day trending case count of 63.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.