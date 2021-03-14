Advertisement

Lowndes County Schools: 8 students, 4 employees isolated last week due to COVID-19

In their weekly COVID-19 update for the week of March 5-11, Lowndes County Schools reported...
In their weekly COVID-19 update for the week of March 5-11, Lowndes County Schools reported that eight students and four employees in the school district have been isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests this past week.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In their weekly COVID-19 update for the week of March 5-11, Lowndes County Schools reported that eight students and four employees in the school district have been isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests this past week.

115 students were quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus, and six employees were also been quarantined.

LCS reports that positive COVID-19 cases of students and faculty is .10 percent compared to the Lowndes County greater community, which was .053 percent.

According to the report, Lowndes County has a population of 117,878 with a seven day trending case count of 63.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March 8, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1100 block...
Tallahassee Police makes arrest after finding baby unresponsive
As of 2:17 p.m., all lanes on I-10 West in Madison, just before mile marker 226, are blocked...
Lanes blocked on I-10 East in Madison for several hours due to vehicle crash Saturday
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
Leon County Booking Report: March 13, 2021
Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department said that one man is dead from a self-inflicted...
TPD: man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following string of armed robberies

Latest News

Wednesday, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty County High School, Liberty County...
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office holding mock DUI crash presentation for students
Saturday, over 25 employees with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office donated their time to build...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office donates time to build beds for those in need
The Hahira Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who trespassed...
Hahira Police Department asking public for help identifying trespassing suspect
The Valdosta City Council has approved a Public Transit Contract between River North Transit,...
Public transit service coming to Valdosta