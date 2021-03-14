Madison, Jefferson County Fire Rescue respond to semi truck crash Saturday

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, around 1:40 p.m., Madison County Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to an accident on I-10 East near mile marker 236 in Madison involving a semi-truck.

A witness told JCFR that the driver lost control of the truck and failed to apply the brakes.

The truck went across the median before crashing into the wood line.

The driver had to be extricated from the truck.

The driver was transported to a local facility for treatment by helicopter, JCFR said. The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

