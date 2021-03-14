Advertisement

Police: 4 found dead in Indianapolis home, missing baby found safe

Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later...
Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later found safe, police said.(Source: WISH via CNN)
By WISH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police are investigating four deaths linked to the abduction of a 6-month-old girl.

Police were called to an intersection Saturday night, where they found a woman who had been shot.

In talking with the woman, police learned about other victims at a house.

At the house, officers found four people dead, including a child. It’s not clear how old the victims were.

Police eventually found a baby girl who had gone missing from that home.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, who they believe had the girl. Police said Halfacre is considered armed and dangerous.

The woman found shot at the intersection was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed as being in stable condition.

Authorities said the shootings are a domestic-related incident.

