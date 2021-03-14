Public transit service coming to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - The Valdosta City Council has approved a Public Transit Contract between River North Transit, Via, and the City.

The City is currently in contract negotiations to utilize Via’s on-demand transit system that takes multiple passengers heading in the same direction and books them into a shared vehicle. The service area covers the entire city.

The Federal Transit Administration will fund 80% of expected costs for the City public transportation system. This year, FTA Cares Act funding will cover the city’s match, which is 20% of expected costs. In future years, the FTA will continue to fund 80% of costs while remaining 20% of the cost will be the City’s responsibility.

There is a project fare of $3.00 per trip with concessions for rider groups, such as seniors and paratransit-eligible riders.

The service is expected to launch of 27, and its hours of operation will run from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Via’s app, which is free to download, is available for both iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.