Quincy man killed in Sunday morning crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 50-year-old Quincy Man was killed after colliding with a ditch at the intersection of Juniper Creek Road and Telogia Creek Road early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m.

FHP said that he vehicle was traveling south on Telogia Creek Road approaching the intersection of Juniper Creek Road. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, and collided with the ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene at 3:31 am.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.