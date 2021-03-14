Advertisement

Quincy man killed in Sunday morning crash

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 50-year-old Quincy Man was killed after colliding with a ditch at the intersection of Juniper Creek Road and Telogia Creek Road early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m.

FHP said that he vehicle was traveling south on Telogia Creek Road approaching the intersection of Juniper Creek Road. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, and collided with the ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene at 3:31 am.

