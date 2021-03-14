Day of Empowerment event to uplift Holton Street Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community Action Committee hosted an outreach and engagement event at the Holton Street Apartments on Saturday.

TCAC’s Trish Brown said her goal for Empowerment Day was to unite all the people in the neighborhood as one.

The group gathered local congress people, faith leaders and musicians to the Holton Street Apartments to bring positivity to the community.

The event had free food, prize giveaways, and uplifting messages of hope to improve the area’s morale.

“This is a feel good day. It’s a long time coming and it needs to happen every single day but we try to do this as much as we can, and as long as we can until people get this right,” said Brown.

The group invited local artists like Lil Glocki, a local rapper, who said he was honored to be a part of making change.

“It’s not too many people in Tallahassee working together so for the community to come together and work together to put forth and give back, that’s something that’s special and you have to take advantage of moments like that,” said Lil Glocki, whose real name is Diamond Haynes.

Kids and adults alike joined in on the festivities with many saying they think more of these events are needed.

“Because we need events like this. We all need to come together and that’s what God wants for us to come together and love one another and pray for one another,” said Holton Street resident Janet Mickens.

Brown hoped the togetherness can lead to continuity.

“We all want the same thing and that is justice, and that is prosperity for all and equality for all,” said Brown.

Leaders at the event said they were looking to show kids that it’s okay to fight against stereotypes.

“It’s okay to be smart, it’s okay to go to school, it’s okay to skateboard like it’s okay to draw like just because you’re black doesn’t mean you have to be a stereotype to what people think you are,” exclaimed Haynes.

TCAC says it planed to host more events like this in different communities around Tallahassee.

