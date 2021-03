Who do you think would win? 4. Sausage 13. Buffalo Chicken

\r

\r

"},{"_id":"CSMCAHD5IFC5FCWXXCOVUM4MWY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"comments":[],"inline_comments":[]},"content":""}],"created_date":"2021-03-15T08:40:54.694Z","revision":{"revision_id":"X6W3VF3QWJCPLINNOKJQTVL3YY","parent_id":"XIPB2CHYVVG7HKVASIMIJAMMYE","editions":["default"],"branch":"default","user_id":"ryan.kaufman@wctv.tv","published":true},"last_updated_date":"2021-03-15T13:44:08.799Z","canonical_url":"/2021/03/15/2021-gms-snacket-challenge/","headlines":{"basic":"2021 GMS Snacket Challenge","mobile":"","native":"","print":"","tablet":"","web":"","meta_title":""},"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"gray"},"copyright":"Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.","address":{},"workflow":{"status_code":1},"subheadlines":{"basic":""},"description":{"basic":"As March Madness gets underway and your brackets are being filled out, hoping it doesn’t bust this year, the Good Morning Show wanted to give you another fun option that put you in control!"},"language":"","label":{},"source":{"name":"gray","system":"composer","source_type":"staff"},"taxonomy":{"tags":[],"sites":[],"sections":[{"_id":"/news","_website":"wctv","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"News","description":null,"path":"/news","parent_id":"/","parent":{"default":"/"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/news","site":{"site_keywords":null,"site_description":null,"site_url":null,"site_title":null,"site_about":null,"site_tagline":null,"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null,"section_promo_image":null},"social":{"twitter":null,"facebook":null,"rss":null,"instagram":null,"og_image_url":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":null},"_admin":{"dfp_id":"/news","wallpaper_ad":"false","alias_ids":["/news"]},"name":"News","_website":"wctv","parent":{"default":"/","publishing-sections":"/","navigation-navbar-links":"/","navigation-menu-links":"/","footer-content-links":"/"},"ancestors":{"default":[],"publishing-sections":["/"],"navigation-navbar-links":["/"],"navigation-menu-links":["/"],"footer-content-links":["/"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"publishing-sections":1008,"navigation-navbar-links":1001,"navigation-menu-links":1002,"footer-content-links":1002}}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./news"}],"primary_section":{"_id":"/news","_website":"wctv","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"News","description":null,"path":"/news","parent_id":"/","parent":{"default":"/"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/news","site":{"site_keywords":null,"site_description":null,"site_url":null,"site_title":null,"site_about":null,"site_tagline":null,"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null,"section_promo_image":null},"social":{"twitter":null,"facebook":null,"rss":null,"instagram":null,"og_image_url":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":null},"_admin":{"dfp_id":"/news","wallpaper_ad":"false","alias_ids":["/news"]},"name":"News","_website":"wctv","parent":{"default":"/","publishing-sections":"/","navigation-navbar-links":"/","navigation-menu-links":"/","footer-content-links":"/"},"ancestors":{"default":[],"publishing-sections":["/"],"navigation-navbar-links":["/"],"navigation-menu-links":["/"],"footer-content-links":["/"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"publishing-sections":1008,"navigation-navbar-links":1001,"navigation-menu-links":1002,"footer-content-links":1002}}}},"active_primary_section":{"_id":"/news","_website":"wctv","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"News","description":null,"path":"/news","parent_id":"/","parent":{"default":"/"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/news","site":{"site_keywords":null,"site_description":null,"site_url":null,"site_title":null,"site_about":null,"site_tagline":null,"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null,"section_promo_image":null},"social":{"twitter":null,"facebook":null,"rss":null,"instagram":null,"og_image_url":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":null},"_admin":{"dfp_id":"/news","wallpaper_ad":"false","alias_ids":["/news"]},"name":"News","_website":"wctv","parent":{"default":"/","publishing-sections":"/","navigation-navbar-links":"/","navigation-menu-links":"/","footer-content-links":"/"},"ancestors":{"default":[],"publishing-sections":["/"],"navigation-navbar-links":["/"],"navigation-menu-links":["/"],"footer-content-links":["/"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"publishing-sections":1008,"navigation-navbar-links":1001,"navigation-menu-links":1002,"footer-content-links":1002}}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./news"},"related_section_ids":"/news"},"related_content":{"basic":[],"redirect":[]},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/BJzHEZ-wAPioy2cJvWUDq55U6NI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","galleries":[],"ingestionMethod":"manual","mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"SNACKET.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","owner":"ryan.kaufman@wctv.tv","proxyUrl":"/resizer/BJzHEZ-wAPioy2cJvWUDq55U6NI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/BJzHEZ-wAPioy2cJvWUDq55U6NI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","restricted":false,"thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/67rs2Lv-a0uwLq7HBAhE1fc7DEg=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","usage_instructions":"WCTV only","version":0,"template_id":453},"address":{},"caption":"WCTV Snacket Challenge","created_date":"2021-03-15T08:54:21Z","credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"wctv","type":"author"}]},"height":720,"image_type":"photograph","last_updated_date":"2021-03-15T08:54:21Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"gray","sponsored":false},"source":{"additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY","system":"photo center"},"subtitle":"WCTV Snacket Challenge","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","version":"0.10.3","width":1280,"syndication":{},"creditIPTC":"wctv","resized_urls":{"original":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/COFjrjDLcEzk6UugPmPx4B_4jAc=/50x50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Hh_9l2VOQ82e7Q1ilGjxxugOtuk=/1000x750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/S_zJXUBdAO7650WbwMYTyZpSFH4=/800x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6laTtfQBGZIlex-8IVF2J5I7SSs=/1200x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/t5ddEqnG2l_GdzM51JKVUMfNKYo=/1200x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-ZyGMXibKS1hmEOSgbPPVdbs2q4=/1200x1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YhduRrBsnEYXyhd6-eyLNmJ4bjw=/1200x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6ACbEIC7deRo0OkeA9zinENSAaY=/1200x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1PCO9GUhO2TWstPkp9R6Qa_Yibo=/1200x900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DzKkqt50kqcgUkODsasJXdug-gc=/1200x675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B_jqIwTm04KGkb4f0jhJ_6z5aXE=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pcFxNdawsXSD2PMF2jJD42S7m94=/800x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/N7sKz_t4yV__a0eZS1Su7B7nL00=/800x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CROGBVD77RIwW-SXOIsNjkA-QnU=/800x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nC-FH6jbSesuN0Z7OHQQHNcKg4M=/800x267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FD94mz1MSEr3hTALOnNZpc6CTag=/800x533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1BRdlcI6Mm7ThVfvO9jsMkjsiaM=/800x200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Sy6TYVlBcLMXVqkF5uOyRDg_yUs=/800x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ee-SPJP8BGrGqCmOXm0I7DUhr1A=/800x450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B_jqIwTm04KGkb4f0jhJ_6z5aXE=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}}},"distributor":{"name":"gray","category":"staff","subcategory":""},"canonical_website":"wctv","geo":{},"planning":{"scheduling":{"will_have_image":true},"internal_note":"","story_length":{"word_count_actual":173,"character_count_actual":913,"character_encoding":"UTF-16","line_count_actual":9,"inch_count_actual":2}},"display_date":"2021-03-15T13:36:22.052Z","credits":{"by":[{"_id":"RyanKaufman","type":"author","version":"0.5.8","name":"Ryan Kaufman","org":"Tallahassee, FL","image":{"url":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","version":"0.5.8","resized_urls":{"original":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RU_k0ozPK9yWfqyVZvCohR2Ojqw=/50x50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/G7F2wW_2IvrPSCg_P_KCAlVtd5U=/1000x750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/a5a83inHEXimtLltP-WJ7arY0Fs=/800x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jg0kghlUN_ZvCJH7_sYd9zxkRG0=/1200x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0RtXJu96HABm-OF9IqZ5JaiK9AM=/1200x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Q7PBmVZti3wGitk85_mj1C9kfcg=/1200x1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eXsJ3dWmBDkWgdbbWYRP2LLu7wY=/1200x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sIkp6_-KUiD4eJkjdYFGztMOPX0=/1200x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/b93WA0UNqgYPxwUQEa-rxAPLX48=/1200x900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vPqfdjFUTCqqWW0W9PAm9vS16Io=/1200x675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OcBdGuit736Si4UXJezAt-626BA=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ce5dkWYGcqn0hz48Oa1IInoB7Jk=/800x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rfCvB8n2je_j_gwSDaMKWnEQaEM=/800x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fQEj3HvF3XDMFI5ekmle13ZZLdY=/800x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uAYNQ3JsAp4dllUiij_5AWY2Tmg=/800x267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Dq2bA3mt6qYHFwDQF8PE_G8Tnsc=/800x533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-VVmA8ho5tPqLCpA4sWVePWN5Mg=/800x200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/n__sDyS-fG8jzr1S3oitVJeerOU=/800x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/g_GL7zNkU3j3L07FhmWnRfuPWv8=/800x450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OcBdGuit736Si4UXJezAt-626BA=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}},"description":"Ryan joined WCTV in August of 2019.","url":"/authors/RyanKaufman/","slug":"","social_links":[{"site":"email","url":"ryan.kaufman@wctv.tv"},{"site":"twitter","url":"RyanWctv"}],"socialLinks":[{"site":"email","url":"ryan.kaufman@wctv.tv","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links."},{"site":"twitter","url":"RyanWctv","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links."}],"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"RyanKaufman","firstName":"Ryan","lastName":"Kaufman","byline":"Ryan Kaufman","role":"News/Web Producer","image":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","email":"ryan.kaufman@wctv.tv","affiliations":"","beat":"Morning","author_type":"Staff","education":[{"name":"California University of Pennsylvania (2017)"}],"awards":[],"books":[],"podcasts":[],"twitter":"RyanWctv","bio_page":"/authors/RyanKaufman/","location":"Tallahassee, FL","bio":"Ryan joined WCTV in August of 2019.","longBio":"While still new to the Tallahassee area, Ryan comes to WCTV from another Gray Television station (WTAP) in Parkersburg, WV. While at WTAP, he was the morning news and web producer for a year and a half. Ryan also filled in as a breaking news reporter through the morning hours. Prior to joining WTAP, he was the main news anchor/producer for his university's news station (CUTV). While in CUTV, he served as a camera, graphics and replay operator for various sporting events on campus covered by CUTV. Feel free to reach out to Ryan anytime on social media or via email. ","slug":"","native_app_rendering":false,"fuzzy_match":false,"contributor":false,"status":true,"type":"author","custom_gray_stationname":"wctv","custom_gray_stationdepartment":"news","last_updated_date":"2020-06-21T13:30:13.276Z","website_url":"/authors/RyanKaufman/"}}}]},"subtype":"default","first_publish_date":"2021-03-15T13:36:22.052Z","websites":{"wctv":{"website_section":{"_id":"/news","_website":"wctv","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"News","description":null,"path":"/news","parent_id":"/","parent":{"default":"/"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/news","site":{"site_keywords":null,"site_description":null,"site_url":null,"site_title":null,"site_about":null,"site_tagline":null,"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null,"section_promo_image":null},"social":{"twitter":null,"facebook":null,"rss":null,"instagram":null,"og_image_url":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":null},"_admin":{"dfp_id":"/news","wallpaper_ad":"false","alias_ids":["/news"]},"name":"News","_website":"wctv","parent":{"default":"/","publishing-sections":"/","navigation-navbar-links":"/","navigation-menu-links":"/","footer-content-links":"/"},"ancestors":{"default":[],"publishing-sections":["/"],"navigation-navbar-links":["/"],"navigation-menu-links":["/"],"footer-content-links":["/"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"publishing-sections":1008,"navigation-navbar-links":1001,"navigation-menu-links":1002,"footer-content-links":1002}}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./news"},"website_url":"/2021/03/15/2021-gms-snacket-challenge/"}},"additional_properties":{"clipboard":{},"has_published_copy":true,"is_published":true,"publish_date":"2021-03-15T13:44:08.514Z"},"publish_date":"2021-03-15T13:44:08.514Z","slug":"Owner","publishing":{"scheduled_operations":{"publish_edition":[],"unpublish_edition":[]}},"website":"wctv","website_url":"/2021/03/15/2021-gms-snacket-challenge/","hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false,"dataTransformedAt":"2021-03-15T14:09:48.167Z"};Fusion.globalContentConfig={"source":"content-api","query":{"uri":"/2021/03/15/2021-gms-snacket-challenge/","website_url":"/2021/03/15/2021-gms-snacket-challenge/","published":"true","arc-site":"wctv"}};Fusion.lastModified=1615817388630;Fusion.contentCache={"site-navigation":{"{\"hierarchy\":\"navigation-navbar-links\"}":{"data":{"_website":"wctv","children":[{"_id":"/news","children":[],"footer":{"title":"News","url":"/news"},"id":"/news","name":"News","navigation":{"nav_title":null,"title":"News","url":"/news"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":null,"site_url":null,"title":"News","url":"/news"},"type":"section","url":"/news"},{"_id":"/weather","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"id":"/weather","name":"Weather","navigation":{"nav_title":"Weather","title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":"","site_title":"Weather","title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"type":"section","url":"/weather"},{"_id":"/sports","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"id":"/sports","name":"Sports","navigation":{"nav_title":null,"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":null,"site_url":null,"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"type":"section","url":"/sports"},{"_id":"link-9R4T0J44U92F9FTYZJ0DYHBBJG","children":[],"display_name":"Community Classroom","footer":{"title":"Community Classroom","url":"https://www.donorschoose.org/wctv?active=true"},"id":"link-9R4T0J44U92F9FTYZJ0DYHBBJG","name":"Community Classroom","navigation":{"title":"Community Classroom","url":"https://www.donorschoose.org/wctv?active=true"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Community Classroom","url":"https://www.donorschoose.org/wctv?active=true"},"type":"link","url":"https://www.donorschoose.org/wctv?active=true"},{"_id":"link-H7YHN67XG974VCEZE7W3E7R3YW","children":[],"display_name":"ShareIt!","footer":{"title":"ShareIt!","url":"/community/user-content"},"id":"link-H7YHN67XG974VCEZE7W3E7R3YW","name":"ShareIt!","navigation":{"title":"ShareIt!","url":"/community/user-content"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"ShareIt!","url":"/community/user-content"},"type":"link","url":"/community/user-content"},{"_id":"link-R5ENRKB8M53EN7HUP89KX3UPR4","children":[],"display_name":"Livestream","footer":{"title":"Livestream","url":"/livestream"},"id":"link-R5ENRKB8M53EN7HUP89KX3UPR4","name":"Livestream","navigation":{"title":"Livestream","url":"/livestream"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Livestream","url":"/livestream"},"type":"link","url":"/livestream"}],"name":"WCTV","node_type":"section","_id":"/"},"expires":1615817816106,"lastModified":1615817216106},"{\"hierarchy\":\"navigation-menu-links\"}":{"data":{"_website":"wctv","children":[{"_id":"/homepage","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Home","url":"/homepage"},"id":"/homepage","name":"Homepage","navigation":{"nav_title":"Home","title":"Home","url":"/homepage"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"WCTV | News, Weather and Sports | Tallahasee, FL","site_url":null,"title":"WCTV | News, Weather and Sports | Tallahasee, FL","url":"/homepage"},"type":"section","url":"/homepage"},{"_id":"/news","children":[{"_id":"/sports/basketball","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Basketball","url":"/sports/basketball"},"id":"/sports/basketball","name":"Basketball","navigation":{"nav_title":"Basketball","title":"Basketball","url":"/sports/basketball"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Basketball","title":"Basketball","url":"/sports/basketball"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/basketball"},{"_id":"/news/crime","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Crime","url":"/news/crime"},"id":"/news/crime","name":"Crime","navigation":{"nav_title":"Crime","title":"Crime","url":"/news/crime"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Crime","title":"Crime","url":"/news/crime"},"type":"section","url":"/news/crime"},{"_id":"/news/education","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Education","url":"/news/education"},"id":"/news/education","name":"Education","navigation":{"nav_title":"Education","title":"Education","url":"/news/education"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Education","title":"Education","url":"/news/education"},"type":"section","url":"/news/education"},{"_id":"/sports/high-school","children":[],"footer":{"title":"High School","url":"/sports/high-school"},"id":"/sports/high-school","name":"High School","navigation":{"nav_title":"High School","title":"High School","url":"/sports/high-school"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"High School","title":"High School","url":"/sports/high-school"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/high-school"},{"_id":"/news/international","children":[],"footer":{"title":"International","url":"/news/international"},"id":"/news/international","name":"International","navigation":{"nav_title":"International","title":"International","url":"/news/international"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"International","title":"International","url":"/news/international"},"type":"section","url":"/news/international"},{"_id":"/news/investigation","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Investigation","url":"/news/investigation"},"id":"/news/investigation","name":"Investigation","navigation":{"nav_title":"Investigation","title":"Investigation","url":"/news/investigation"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Investigation","title":"Investigation","url":"/news/investigation"},"type":"section","url":"/news/investigation"},{"_id":"/sports/mlb","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Mlb","url":"/sports/mlb"},"id":"/sports/mlb","name":"Mlb","navigation":{"nav_title":"Mlb","title":"Mlb","url":"/sports/mlb"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Mlb","title":"Mlb","url":"/sports/mlb"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/mlb"},{"_id":"/news/national","children":[],"footer":{"title":"National","url":"/news/national"},"id":"/news/national","name":"National","navigation":{"nav_title":"National","title":"National","url":"/news/national"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"National","title":"National","url":"/news/national"},"type":"section","url":"/news/national"},{"_id":"/sports/national","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Sports","url":"/sports/national"},"id":"/sports/national","name":"National","navigation":{"nav_title":"Sports","title":"Sports","url":"/sports/national"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Sports","title":"Sports","url":"/sports/national"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/national"},{"_id":"/sports/nfl","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Nfl","url":"/sports/nfl"},"id":"/sports/nfl","name":"Nfl","navigation":{"nav_title":"Nfl","title":"Nfl","url":"/sports/nfl"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Nfl","title":"Nfl","url":"/sports/nfl"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/nfl"},{"_id":"link-REGU333281223CRHQUUC3DRFVC","children":[],"display_name":"Politics","footer":{"title":"Politics","url":"/politics"},"id":"link-REGU333281223CRHQUUC3DRFVC","name":"Politics","navigation":{"title":"Politics","url":"/politics"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Politics","url":"/politics"},"type":"link","url":"/politics"},{"_id":"/news/regional","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Regional","url":"/news/regional"},"id":"/news/regional","name":"Regional","navigation":{"nav_title":"Regional","title":"Regional","url":"/news/regional"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Regional","title":"Regional","url":"/news/regional"},"type":"section","url":"/news/regional"},{"_id":"link-HWWRCXAG716KV6YU6VVP9QKZ8G","children":[],"display_name":"Sports","footer":{"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"id":"link-HWWRCXAG716KV6YU6VVP9QKZ8G","name":"Sports","navigation":{"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"type":"link","url":"/sports"},{"_id":"/news/state","children":[],"footer":{"title":"State","url":"/news/state"},"id":"/news/state","name":"State","navigation":{"nav_title":"State","title":"State","url":"/news/state"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"State","title":"State","url":"/news/state"},"type":"section","url":"/news/state"},{"_id":"/traffic","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Traffic","url":"/traffic"},"id":"/traffic","name":"Traffic","navigation":{"nav_title":"Traffic","title":"Traffic","url":"/traffic"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Traffic","title":"Traffic","url":"/traffic"},"type":"section","url":"/traffic"},{"_id":"/news/travel","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Travel","url":"/news/travel"},"id":"/news/travel","name":"Travel","navigation":{"nav_title":"Travel","title":"Travel","url":"/news/travel"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Travel","title":"Travel","url":"/news/travel"},"type":"section","url":"/news/travel"},{"_id":"/news/trending","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Trending","url":"/news/trending"},"id":"/news/trending","name":"Trending","navigation":{"nav_title":"Trending","title":"Trending","url":"/news/trending"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Trending","title":"Trending","url":"/news/trending"},"type":"section","url":"/news/trending"},{"_id":"link-RDTM74CUET54H4W3PB2QZUT9UM","children":[],"display_name":"Weather","footer":{"title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"id":"link-RDTM74CUET54H4W3PB2QZUT9UM","name":"Weather","navigation":{"title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"type":"link","url":"/weather"}],"footer":{"title":"News","url":"/news"},"id":"/news","name":"News","navigation":{"nav_title":null,"title":"News","url":"/news"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":null,"site_url":null,"title":"News","url":"/news"},"type":"section","url":"/news"},{"_id":"/weather","children":[{"_id":"/weather/cams","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Eye Cams","url":"/weather/cams"},"id":"/weather/cams","name":"Weather Cams","navigation":{"nav_title":"Eye Cams","title":"Eye Cams","url":"/weather/cams"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":"Eye Cams","site_title":"Eye Cams","site_url":null,"title":"Eye Cams","url":"/weather/cams"},"type":"section","url":"/weather/cams"},{"_id":"/weather/radar","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Pinpoint Radar Plus","url":"/weather/radar"},"id":"/weather/radar","name":"Radar","navigation":{"nav_title":"Pinpoint Radar Plus","title":"Pinpoint Radar Plus","url":"/weather/radar"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":"Pinpoint Radar Plus","site_title":"Pinpoint Radar Plus","site_url":null,"title":"Pinpoint Radar Plus","url":"/weather/radar"},"type":"section","url":"/weather/radar"},{"_id":"/weather/maproom","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Map Room","url":"/weather/maproom"},"id":"/weather/maproom","name":"Maproom","navigation":{"nav_title":"Map Room","title":"Map Room","url":"/weather/maproom"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"Map Room","site_url":null,"title":"Map Room","url":"/weather/maproom"},"type":"section","url":"/weather/maproom"},{"_id":"/weather/fire","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Wildfire Forecast","url":"/weather/fire"},"id":"/weather/fire","name":"Wildfire Forecast","navigation":{"nav_title":"Wildfire Forecast","title":"Wildfire Forecast","url":"/weather/fire"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":"Wildfire Forecast","site_title":"Wildfire Forecast","site_url":null,"title":"Wildfire Forecast","url":"/weather/fire"},"type":"section","url":"/weather/fire"},{"_id":"/weather/severe","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Severe Weather Center","url":"/weather/severe"},"id":"/weather/severe","name":"Severe","navigation":{"nav_title":"Severe Weather Center","title":"Severe Weather Center","url":"/weather/severe"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"Severe Weather Center","site_url":null,"title":"Severe Weather Center","url":"/weather/severe"},"type":"section","url":"/weather/severe"},{"_id":"/weather/hurricane-headquarters","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Hurricane Headquarters","url":"/weather/hurricane-headquarters"},"id":"/weather/hurricane-headquarters","name":"Hurricane Headquarters","navigation":{"nav_title":"Hurricane Headquarters","title":"Hurricane Headquarters","url":"/weather/hurricane-headquarters"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"Hurricane Headquarters","site_url":null,"title":"Hurricane Headquarters","url":"/weather/hurricane-headquarters"},"type":"section","url":"/weather/hurricane-headquarters"}],"footer":{"title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"id":"/weather","name":"Weather","navigation":{"nav_title":"Weather","title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":"","site_title":"Weather","title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"type":"section","url":"/weather"},{"_id":"/sports","children":[{"_id":"/sports/college","children":[],"footer":{"title":"College","url":"/sports/college"},"id":"/sports/college","name":"College","navigation":{"nav_title":"College","title":"College","url":"/sports/college"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"College","title":"College","url":"/sports/college"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/college"},{"_id":"/sports/seminoles","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Seminoles","url":"/sports/seminoles"},"id":"/sports/seminoles","name":"Seminoles","navigation":{"nav_title":"Seminoles","title":"Seminoles","url":"/sports/seminoles"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"WCTV Sports | Seminoles","site_url":null,"title":"WCTV Sports | Seminoles","url":"/sports/seminoles"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/seminoles"},{"_id":"/sports/rattlers","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Rattlers","url":"/sports/rattlers"},"id":"/sports/rattlers","name":"Rattlers","navigation":{"nav_title":"Rattlers","title":"Rattlers","url":"/sports/rattlers"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"WCTV Sports | Rattlers","site_url":null,"title":"WCTV Sports | Rattlers","url":"/sports/rattlers"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/rattlers"},{"_id":"/sports/blazers","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Blazers","url":"/sports/blazers"},"id":"/sports/blazers","name":"Blazers","navigation":{"nav_title":"Blazers","title":"Blazers","url":"/sports/blazers"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"WCTV Sports | Blazers","site_url":null,"title":"WCTV Sports | Blazers","url":"/sports/blazers"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/blazers"},{"_id":"/sports/eagles","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Eagles","url":"/sports/eagles"},"id":"/sports/eagles","name":"Eagles","navigation":{"nav_title":"Eagles","title":"Eagles","url":"/sports/eagles"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"WCTV Sports | Eagles","site_url":null,"title":"WCTV Sports | Eagles","url":"/sports/eagles"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/eagles"},{"_id":"/sports/fhsaa","children":[],"footer":{"title":"FHSAA","url":"/sports/fhsaa"},"id":"/sports/fhsaa","name":"FHSAA","navigation":{"nav_title":"FHSAA","title":"FHSAA","url":"/sports/fhsaa"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"WCTV Sports | FHSAA","site_url":null,"title":"WCTV Sports | FHSAA","url":"/sports/fhsaa"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/fhsaa"},{"_id":"/sports/ghsa","children":[],"footer":{"title":"GHSA","url":"/sports/ghsa"},"id":"/sports/ghsa","name":"GHSA","navigation":{"nav_title":"GHSA","title":"GHSA","url":"/sports/ghsa"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"WCTV Sports | GHSA","site_url":null,"title":"WCTV Sports | GHSA","url":"/sports/ghsa"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/ghsa"},{"_id":"/sports/highlight-of-the-week","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Highlight Of The Week","url":"/sports/highlight-of-the-week"},"id":"/sports/highlight-of-the-week","name":"Highlight Of The Week","navigation":{"nav_title":"Highlight Of The Week","title":"Highlight Of The Week","url":"/sports/highlight-of-the-week"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Highlight Of The Week","title":"Highlight Of The Week","url":"/sports/highlight-of-the-week"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/highlight-of-the-week"},{"_id":"link-58TZ40CZ9H2H1BD0Z9CJHE9BC8","children":[],"display_name":"Fish & Game Forecast","footer":{"title":"Fish & Game Forecast","url":"/page/fish-and-game-forecast"},"id":"link-58TZ40CZ9H2H1BD0Z9CJHE9BC8","name":"Fish & Game Forecast","navigation":{"title":"Fish & Game Forecast","url":"/page/fish-and-game-forecast"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Fish & Game Forecast","url":"/page/fish-and-game-forecast"},"type":"link","url":"/page/fish-and-game-forecast"},{"_id":"/sports/scoreboard","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Scoreboard","url":"/sports/scoreboard"},"id":"/sports/scoreboard","name":"Scoreboard","navigation":{"nav_title":"Scoreboard","title":"Scoreboard","url":"/sports/scoreboard"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"Scoreboard","site_url":null,"title":"Scoreboard","url":"/sports/scoreboard"},"type":"section","url":"/sports/scoreboard"}],"footer":{"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"id":"/sports","name":"Sports","navigation":{"nav_title":null,"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":null,"site_url":null,"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"type":"section","url":"/sports"},{"_id":"link-VRP87Q67Z52F7BEJUXRDKZPAB8","children":[],"display_name":"Livestream","footer":{"title":"Livestream","url":"/livestream"},"id":"link-VRP87Q67Z52F7BEJUXRDKZPAB8","name":"Livestream","navigation":{"title":"Livestream","url":"/livestream"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Livestream","url":"/livestream"},"type":"link","url":"/livestream"},{"_id":"/politics","children":[{"_id":"/politics/election-results","children":[{"footer":{"title":"National Results Map","url":"/politics/national-election-map/"},"id":"link-2W6UV7ANTN41HAPBJQTREXP1Q4","name":"National Results Map","navigation":{"title":"National Results Map","url":"/politics/national-election-map/"},"site":{"title":"National Results Map","url":"/politics/national-election-map/"},"type":"link","url":"/politics/national-election-map/"}],"footer":{"title":"Election Results","url":"/politics/election-results"},"id":"/politics/election-results","name":"Election Results","navigation":{"nav_title":"Election Results","title":"Election Results","url":"/politics/election-results"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"Election Results","site_url":null,"title":"Election Results","url":"/politics/election-results"},"type":"section","url":"/politics/election-results"}],"footer":{"title":"Politics","url":"/politics"},"id":"/politics","name":"Politics","navigation":{"nav_title":"Politics","title":"Politics","url":"/politics"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Politics","title":"Politics","url":"/politics"},"type":"section","url":"/politics"},{"_id":"/news/whats-brewing","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Whats Brewing","url":"/news/whats-brewing"},"id":"/news/whats-brewing","name":"Whats Brewing","navigation":{"nav_title":"Whats Brewing","title":"Whats Brewing","url":"/news/whats-brewing"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Whats Brewing","title":"Whats Brewing","url":"/news/whats-brewing"},"type":"section","url":"/news/whats-brewing"},{"_id":"/community","children":[{"_id":"link-WU84QWAAR97GK5XYQNJYT5DCAC","children":[],"display_name":"Gas Prices","footer":{"title":"Gas Prices","url":"/page/gas-prices"},"id":"link-WU84QWAAR97GK5XYQNJYT5DCAC","name":"Gas Prices","navigation":{"title":"Gas Prices","url":"/page/gas-prices"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Gas Prices","url":"/page/gas-prices"},"type":"link","url":"/page/gas-prices"},{"_id":"/news/crime/arrests","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Arrests","url":"/news/crime/arrests"},"id":"/news/crime/arrests","name":"Arrests","navigation":{"nav_title":"Arrests","title":"Arrests","url":"/news/crime/arrests"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Arrests","title":"Arrests","url":"/news/crime/arrests"},"type":"section","url":"/news/crime/arrests"},{"_id":"/news/in-the-spotlight","children":[],"footer":{"title":"In The Spotlight","url":"/news/in-the-spotlight"},"id":"/news/in-the-spotlight","name":"In The Spotlight","navigation":{"nav_title":"In The Spotlight","title":"In The Spotlight","url":"/news/in-the-spotlight"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"In The Spotlight","title":"In The Spotlight","url":"/news/in-the-spotlight"},"type":"section","url":"/news/in-the-spotlight"}],"footer":{"title":"Community","url":"/community"},"id":"/community","name":"Community","navigation":{"nav_title":"Community","title":"Community","url":"/community"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Community","title":"Community","url":"/community"},"type":"section","url":"/community"},{"_id":"/health/eye-on-health","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Eye On Health","url":"/health/eye-on-health"},"id":"/health/eye-on-health","name":"Eye On Health","navigation":{"nav_title":"Eye On Health","title":"Eye On Health","url":"/health/eye-on-health"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"Eye On Health","site_url":null,"title":"Eye On Health","url":"/health/eye-on-health"},"type":"section","url":"/health/eye-on-health"},{"_id":"/health","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Health Alert","url":"/health"},"id":"/health","name":"Health","navigation":{"nav_title":"Health Alert","title":"Health Alert","url":"/health"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Health Alert","title":"Health Alert","url":"/health"},"type":"section","url":"/health"},{"_id":"link-YR8M022CA14MZEY6CMFUXCA738","children":[],"display_name":"Open For Business","footer":{"title":"Open For Business","url":"https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/tallahassee-fl"},"id":"link-YR8M022CA14MZEY6CMFUXCA738","name":"Open For Business","navigation":{"title":"Open For Business","url":"https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/tallahassee-fl"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Open For Business","url":"https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/tallahassee-fl"},"type":"link","url":"https://www.graytvlocal.com/market/tallahassee-fl"},{"_id":"/contests","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Contests","url":"/contests"},"id":"/contests","name":"Contests","navigation":{"nav_title":"Contests","title":"Contests","url":"/contests"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Contests","title":"Contests","url":"/contests"},"type":"section","url":"/contests"},{"_id":"/food/recipes","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Recipes","url":"/food/recipes"},"id":"/food/recipes","name":"Recipes","navigation":{"nav_title":"Recipes","title":"Recipes","url":"/food/recipes"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Recipes","title":"Recipes","url":"/food/recipes"},"type":"section","url":"/food/recipes"},{"_id":"link-XYV9VW9HHH21FEDTF4AE25699M","children":[],"display_name":"Shop | Double Dollar Deals","footer":{"title":"Shop | Double Dollar Deals","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/category/local"},"id":"link-XYV9VW9HHH21FEDTF4AE25699M","name":"Shop | Double Dollar Deals","navigation":{"title":"Shop | Double Dollar Deals","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/category/local"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Shop | Double Dollar Deals","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/category/local"},"type":"link","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/category/local"},{"_id":"link-5DDCCTJ7VH5XD9YHJ2PEHMEMT4","children":[],"display_name":"Shop | Ask The Experts","footer":{"title":"Shop | Ask The Experts","url":"https://wctvexperts.com/"},"id":"link-5DDCCTJ7VH5XD9YHJ2PEHMEMT4","name":"Shop | Ask The Experts","navigation":{"title":"Shop | Ask The Experts","url":"https://wctvexperts.com/"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Shop | Ask The Experts","url":"https://wctvexperts.com/"},"type":"link","url":"https://wctvexperts.com/"},{"_id":"link-AMUFX07XR16C96X50E16CH0GW8","children":[],"display_name":"Shop | VIP Player's Card","footer":{"title":"Shop | VIP Player's Card","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/Tallahassee/9000037-wctv-vip-players-card"},"id":"link-AMUFX07XR16C96X50E16CH0GW8","name":"Shop | VIP Player's Card","navigation":{"title":"Shop | VIP Player's Card","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/Tallahassee/9000037-wctv-vip-players-card"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Shop | VIP Player's Card","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/Tallahassee/9000037-wctv-vip-players-card"},"type":"link","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/Tallahassee/9000037-wctv-vip-players-card"},{"_id":"link-Y0M6HR9T5X6YT15UFPEXE1H72G","children":[],"display_name":"Shop | Wellness Club","footer":{"title":"Shop | Wellness Club","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/category/local"},"id":"link-Y0M6HR9T5X6YT15UFPEXE1H72G","name":"Shop | Wellness Club","navigation":{"title":"Shop | Wellness Club","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/category/local"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Shop | Wellness Club","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/category/local"},"type":"link","url":"https://wctv.incentrev.com/category/local"},{"_id":"link-B96EKQAHJD05F92JMH4FRP5X4W","children":[],"display_name":"Live Events","footer":{"title":"Live Events","url":"/livestream2"},"id":"link-B96EKQAHJD05F92JMH4FRP5X4W","name":"Live Events","navigation":{"title":"Live Events","url":"/livestream2"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Live Events","url":"/livestream2"},"type":"link","url":"/livestream2"},{"_id":"link-EYH8W5P6191E10P55UWG77ARZW","children":[],"display_name":"ShareIt!","footer":{"title":"ShareIt!","url":"/community/user-content"},"id":"link-EYH8W5P6191E10P55UWG77ARZW","name":"ShareIt!","navigation":{"title":"ShareIt!","url":"/community/user-content"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"ShareIt!","url":"/community/user-content"},"type":"link","url":"/community/user-content"},{"_id":"/about-us/contact-us","children":[{"_id":"link-A08MHFQFX95QQF3K7GXU4MKYFW","children":[],"display_name":"Meet the Team","footer":{"title":"Meet the Team","url":"/about-us/meet-the-team/"},"id":"link-A08MHFQFX95QQF3K7GXU4MKYFW","name":"Meet the Team","navigation":{"title":"Meet the Team","url":"/about-us/meet-the-team/"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Meet the Team","url":"/about-us/meet-the-team/"},"type":"link","url":"/about-us/meet-the-team/"},{"_id":"link-MBZC3CQWHX40DDFYF8WKHA8KJ4","children":[],"display_name":"WCTV Careers","footer":{"title":"WCTV Careers","url":"/about-us/careers/"},"id":"link-MBZC3CQWHX40DDFYF8WKHA8KJ4","name":"WCTV Careers","navigation":{"title":"WCTV Careers","url":"/about-us/careers/"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"WCTV Careers","url":"/about-us/careers/"},"type":"link","url":"/about-us/careers/"},{"_id":"link-YW154VFB2N17T9JUCR7ZXUAEP0","children":[],"display_name":"Gray Careers","footer":{"title":"Gray Careers","url":"https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings"},"id":"link-YW154VFB2N17T9JUCR7ZXUAEP0","name":"Gray Careers","navigation":{"title":"Gray Careers","url":"https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Gray Careers","url":"https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings"},"type":"link","url":"https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings"},{"_id":"link-A6Z5KGKEYH007009007C2XD8HM","children":[],"display_name":"Internships","footer":{"title":"Internships","url":"/page/internships"},"id":"link-A6Z5KGKEYH007009007C2XD8HM","name":"Internships","navigation":{"title":"Internships","url":"/page/internships"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Internships","url":"/page/internships"},"type":"link","url":"/page/internships"},{"_id":"link-38Z8N528B93UZ3M8AER20WUU4R","children":[],"display_name":"WCTV-2","footer":{"title":"WCTV-2","url":"/page/wctv-2"},"id":"link-38Z8N528B93UZ3M8AER20WUU4R","name":"WCTV-2","navigation":{"title":"WCTV-2","url":"/page/wctv-2"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"WCTV-2","url":"/page/wctv-2"},"type":"link","url":"/page/wctv-2"},{"_id":"link-8MM0K85FB971NB11KFH4GC5Q4W","children":[],"display_name":"In The Spotlight Agreement Form","footer":{"title":"In The Spotlight Agreement Form","url":"https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wctv/documents/2018_IN+THE+SPOTLIGHT+AGREEMENT.pdf"},"id":"link-8MM0K85FB971NB11KFH4GC5Q4W","name":"In The Spotlight Agreement Form","navigation":{"title":"In The Spotlight Agreement Form","url":"https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wctv/documents/2018_IN+THE+SPOTLIGHT+AGREEMENT.pdf"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"In The Spotlight Agreement Form","url":"https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wctv/documents/2018_IN+THE+SPOTLIGHT+AGREEMENT.pdf"},"type":"link","url":"https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wctv/documents/2018_IN+THE+SPOTLIGHT+AGREEMENT.pdf"}],"footer":{"title":"Contact Us","url":"/about-us/contact-us"},"id":"/about-us/contact-us","name":"Contact Us","navigation":{"nav_title":"Contact Us","title":"Contact Us","url":"/about-us/contact-us"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"Contact Us","site_url":null,"title":"Contact Us","url":"/about-us/contact-us"},"type":"section","url":"/about-us/contact-us"},{"_id":"link-BD30FGE7GN2E32DNCCTTCW69YW","children":[],"display_name":"Submit A News Tip","footer":{"title":"Submit A News Tip","url":"/page/submit-a-news-tip"},"id":"link-BD30FGE7GN2E32DNCCTTCW69YW","name":"Submit A News Tip","navigation":{"title":"Submit A News Tip","url":"/page/submit-a-news-tip"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Submit A News Tip","url":"/page/submit-a-news-tip"},"type":"link","url":"/page/submit-a-news-tip"},{"_id":"link-WFQH2DK2NX1D57P95K65GW7VFM","children":[],"display_name":"WCTV Daily Email","footer":{"title":"WCTV Daily Email","url":"/newsletter"},"id":"link-WFQH2DK2NX1D57P95K65GW7VFM","name":"WCTV Daily Email","navigation":{"title":"WCTV Daily Email","url":"/newsletter"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"WCTV Daily Email","url":"/newsletter"},"type":"link","url":"/newsletter"},{"_id":"/community/military-greetings","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Military Greetings","url":"/community/military-greetings"},"id":"/community/military-greetings","name":"Military Greetings","navigation":{"nav_title":"Military Greetings","title":"Military Greetings","url":"/community/military-greetings"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Military Greetings","title":"Military Greetings","url":"/community/military-greetings"},"type":"section","url":"/community/military-greetings"},{"_id":"link-TY46UWQ0UN2Q91UBWMNHDUGD30","children":[],"display_name":"MomsEveryday","footer":{"title":"MomsEveryday","url":"/momseveryday"},"id":"link-TY46UWQ0UN2Q91UBWMNHDUGD30","name":"MomsEveryday","navigation":{"title":"MomsEveryday","url":"/momseveryday"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"MomsEveryday","url":"/momseveryday"},"type":"link","url":"/momseveryday"},{"_id":"/verticals/proud-to-be-local","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Proud To Be Local","url":"/verticals/proud-to-be-local"},"id":"/verticals/proud-to-be-local","name":"Proud To Be Local","navigation":{"nav_title":"Proud To Be Local","title":"Proud To Be Local","url":"/verticals/proud-to-be-local"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"Proud To Be Local","site_url":null,"title":"Proud To Be Local","url":"/verticals/proud-to-be-local"},"type":"section","url":"/verticals/proud-to-be-local"},{"_id":"link-FK0YDP9TAD6KZDP1RP91W8T9X4","children":[],"display_name":"Apartment Guide","footer":{"title":"Apartment Guide","url":"/page/apartment-guide"},"id":"link-FK0YDP9TAD6KZDP1RP91W8T9X4","name":"Apartment Guide","navigation":{"title":"Apartment Guide","url":"/page/apartment-guide"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Apartment Guide","url":"/page/apartment-guide"},"type":"link","url":"/page/apartment-guide"},{"_id":"link-1BNT08NA5T21Q84QPTMCDN2V38","children":[],"display_name":"COVID-19 Map","footer":{"title":"COVID-19 Map","url":"/page/covid-19-map"},"id":"link-1BNT08NA5T21Q84QPTMCDN2V38","name":"COVID-19 Map","navigation":{"title":"COVID-19 Map","url":"/page/covid-19-map"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"COVID-19 Map","url":"/page/covid-19-map"},"type":"link","url":"/page/covid-19-map"},{"_id":"link-50J8GQVJ1T66H0EWN2V0RDVY3C","children":[],"display_name":"TV Listings","footer":{"title":"TV Listings","url":"/programming/schedule"},"id":"link-50J8GQVJ1T66H0EWN2V0RDVY3C","name":"TV Listings","navigation":{"title":"TV Listings","url":"/programming/schedule"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"TV Listings","url":"/programming/schedule"},"type":"link","url":"/programming/schedule"},{"_id":"link-5EQ5Z9N58T7EVC4A5C1XN3XVGR","children":[],"display_name":"Submit Photos and Videos","footer":{"title":"Submit Photos and Videos","url":"/community/user-content"},"id":"link-5EQ5Z9N58T7EVC4A5C1XN3XVGR","name":"Submit Photos and Videos","navigation":{"title":"Submit Photos and Videos","url":"/community/user-content"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Submit Photos and Videos","url":"/community/user-content"},"type":"link","url":"/community/user-content"},{"_id":"link-C88MX0XY0N43521MVCE3CDKY8C","children":[],"display_name":"Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren","footer":{"title":"Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren","url":"https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/"},"id":"link-C88MX0XY0N43521MVCE3CDKY8C","name":"Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren","navigation":{"title":"Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren","url":"https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren","url":"https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/"},"type":"link","url":"https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/"},{"_id":"link-RTK25TDHWX67HAR9VAW8NVP4F8","children":[],"display_name":"Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle","footer":{"title":"Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle","url":"https://www.circleplus.com/"},"id":"link-RTK25TDHWX67HAR9VAW8NVP4F8","name":"Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle","navigation":{"title":"Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle","url":"https://www.circleplus.com/"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle","url":"https://www.circleplus.com/"},"type":"link","url":"https://www.circleplus.com/"},{"_id":"link-TQ27U0D41T1A12HE90BH4V5Z5M","children":[],"display_name":"Gray DC Bureau","footer":{"title":"Gray DC Bureau","url":"https://www.graydc.com/"},"id":"link-TQ27U0D41T1A12HE90BH4V5Z5M","name":"Gray DC Bureau","navigation":{"title":"Gray DC Bureau","url":"https://www.graydc.com/"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Gray DC Bureau","url":"https://www.graydc.com/"},"type":"link","url":"https://www.graydc.com/"},{"_id":"link-EXJRR8N4K16J70U49A72WYW0CC","children":[],"display_name":"Investigate TV","footer":{"title":"Investigate TV","url":"https://www.investigatetv.com/"},"id":"link-EXJRR8N4K16J70U49A72WYW0CC","name":"Investigate TV","navigation":{"title":"Investigate TV","url":"https://www.investigatetv.com/"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Investigate TV","url":"https://www.investigatetv.com/"},"type":"link","url":"https://www.investigatetv.com/"},{"_id":"link-ZEXWRP7EKT1C7BKYC7XUJN0D1G","children":[],"display_name":"PowerNation","footer":{"title":"PowerNation","url":"/powernation"},"id":"link-ZEXWRP7EKT1C7BKYC7XUJN0D1G","name":"PowerNation","navigation":{"title":"PowerNation","url":"/powernation"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"PowerNation","url":"/powernation"},"type":"link","url":"/powernation"},{"_id":"/politics/usual-suspects","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Usual Suspects","url":"/politics/usual-suspects"},"id":"/politics/usual-suspects","name":"Usual Suspects","navigation":{"nav_title":"Usual Suspects","title":"Usual Suspects","url":"/politics/usual-suspects"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Usual Suspects","title":"Usual Suspects","url":"/politics/usual-suspects"},"type":"section","url":"/politics/usual-suspects"},{"_id":"link-9539CJDRMX6G9441KH323G9FE4","children":[],"display_name":"Dr. Oz","footer":{"title":"Dr. Oz","url":"https://www.doctoroz.com/"},"id":"link-9539CJDRMX6G9441KH323G9FE4","name":"Dr. Oz","navigation":{"title":"Dr. Oz","url":"https://www.doctoroz.com/"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Dr. Oz","url":"https://www.doctoroz.com/"},"type":"link","url":"https://www.doctoroz.com/"},{"_id":"/links/holiday-vacations","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Holiday Vacations","url":"/links/holiday-vacations"},"id":"/links/holiday-vacations","name":"Holiday Vacations","navigation":{"nav_title":"Holiday Vacations","title":"Holiday Vacations","url":"/links/holiday-vacations"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"Holiday Vacations","title":"Holiday Vacations","url":"/links/holiday-vacations"},"type":"section","url":"/links/holiday-vacations"},{"_id":"link-QVVQYA982N4AXFZF1W5JT9THXC","children":[],"display_name":"Tallahassee Skyview","footer":{"title":"Tallahassee Skyview","url":"/page/tallahassee-skyview"},"id":"link-QVVQYA982N4AXFZF1W5JT9THXC","name":"Tallahassee Skyview","navigation":{"title":"Tallahassee Skyview","url":"/page/tallahassee-skyview"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Tallahassee Skyview","url":"/page/tallahassee-skyview"},"type":"link","url":"/page/tallahassee-skyview"},{"_id":"link-1RN1Q44EQX35N4XXQAKX76BN9C","children":[],"display_name":"Latest Newscasts","footer":{"title":"Latest Newscasts","url":"https://www.vuit.com/live/12733/wctv/vod"},"id":"link-1RN1Q44EQX35N4XXQAKX76BN9C","name":"Latest Newscasts","navigation":{"title":"Latest Newscasts","url":"https://www.vuit.com/live/12733/wctv/vod"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Latest Newscasts","url":"https://www.vuit.com/live/12733/wctv/vod"},"type":"link","url":"https://www.vuit.com/live/12733/wctv/vod"}],"name":"WCTV","node_type":"section","_id":"/"},"expires":1615817531462,"lastModified":1615816931462},"{\"hierarchy\":\"footer-content-links\"}":{"data":{"_website":"wctv","children":[{"_id":"/homepage","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Home","url":"/homepage"},"id":"/homepage","name":"Homepage","navigation":{"nav_title":"Home","title":"Home","url":"/homepage"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"WCTV | News, Weather and Sports | Tallahasee, FL","site_url":null,"title":"WCTV | News, Weather and Sports | Tallahasee, FL","url":"/homepage"},"type":"section","url":"/homepage"},{"_id":"/news","children":[],"footer":{"title":"News","url":"/news"},"id":"/news","name":"News","navigation":{"nav_title":null,"title":"News","url":"/news"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":null,"site_url":null,"title":"News","url":"/news"},"type":"section","url":"/news"},{"_id":"/weather","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"id":"/weather","name":"Weather","navigation":{"nav_title":"Weather","title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":"","site_title":"Weather","title":"Weather","url":"/weather"},"type":"section","url":"/weather"},{"_id":"/sports","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"id":"/sports","name":"Sports","navigation":{"nav_title":null,"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":null,"site_url":null,"title":"Sports","url":"/sports"},"type":"section","url":"/sports"},{"_id":"/about-us/contact-us","children":[],"footer":{"title":"Contact Us","url":"/about-us/contact-us"},"id":"/about-us/contact-us","name":"Contact Us","navigation":{"nav_title":"Contact Us","title":"Contact Us","url":"/about-us/contact-us"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_tagline":null,"site_title":"Contact Us","site_url":null,"title":"Contact Us","url":"/about-us/contact-us"},"type":"section","url":"/about-us/contact-us"},{"_id":"/about-us/careers","children":[],"footer":{"title":"WCTV Jobs","url":"/about-us/careers"},"id":"/about-us/careers","name":"WCTV Jobs","navigation":{"nav_title":"WCTV Jobs","title":"WCTV Jobs","url":"/about-us/careers"},"node_type":"section","site":{"site_title":"WCTV Jobs","title":"WCTV Jobs","url":"/about-us/careers"},"type":"section","url":"/about-us/careers"},{"_id":"link-TDWGPU6AFT3KFDHYB5K1JC3KC8","children":[],"display_name":"Submit Photos and Videos","footer":{"title":"Submit Photos and Videos","url":"/community/user-content"},"id":"link-TDWGPU6AFT3KFDHYB5K1JC3KC8","name":"Submit Photos and Videos","navigation":{"title":"Submit Photos and Videos","url":"/community/user-content"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Submit Photos and Videos","url":"/community/user-content"},"type":"link","url":"/community/user-content"}],"name":"WCTV","node_type":"section","_id":"/"},"expires":1615817670902,"lastModified":1615817070902},"{\"hierarchy\":\"footer-legal-links\"}":{"data":{"_website":"wctv","children":[{"_id":"link-CY8JR3JA2H3UB270KBK751QA4R","children":[],"display_name":"Terms of Use","footer":{"title":"Terms of Use","url":"/terms-of-service"},"id":"link-CY8JR3JA2H3UB270KBK751QA4R","name":"Terms of Use","navigation":{"title":"Terms of Use","url":"/terms-of-service"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Terms of Use","url":"/terms-of-service"},"type":"link","url":"/terms-of-service"},{"_id":"link-76ETX8QUHD64V8Q09W47ZURYQG","children":[],"display_name":"Privacy Policy","footer":{"title":"Privacy Policy","url":"/privacy-policy/"},"id":"link-76ETX8QUHD64V8Q09W47ZURYQG","name":"Privacy Policy","navigation":{"title":"Privacy Policy","url":"/privacy-policy/"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Privacy Policy","url":"/privacy-policy/"},"type":"link","url":"/privacy-policy/"},{"_id":"link-YCK0UB7B0D7J52DZK7H3YE2D70","children":[],"display_name":"FCC Applications","footer":{"title":"FCC Applications","url":"/page/fcc-applications/"},"id":"link-YCK0UB7B0D7J52DZK7H3YE2D70","name":"FCC Applications","navigation":{"title":"FCC Applications","url":"/page/fcc-applications/"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"FCC Applications","url":"/page/fcc-applications/"},"type":"link","url":"/page/fcc-applications/"},{"_id":"link-WRJGJFYKQX51F1JQ83C9DCZ8P8","children":[],"display_name":"Advertising","footer":{"title":"Advertising","url":"/advertising"},"id":"link-WRJGJFYKQX51F1JQ83C9DCZ8P8","name":"Advertising","navigation":{"title":"Advertising","url":"/advertising"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Advertising","url":"/advertising"},"type":"link","url":"/advertising"},{"_id":"link-F276XQ002547TAWT13T5Y1J1E0","children":[],"display_name":"Public Inspection File","footer":{"title":"Public Inspection File","url":"https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wctv"},"id":"link-F276XQ002547TAWT13T5Y1J1E0","name":"Public Inspection File","navigation":{"title":"Public Inspection File","url":"https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wctv"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"Public Inspection File","url":"https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wctv"},"type":"link","url":"https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wctv"},{"_id":"link-YF30W18XJH4FK3JY7NQ37PT0EC","children":[],"display_name":"EEO Statement","footer":{"title":"EEO Statement","url":"https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wctv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/a5f6d705-45df-75f6-2727-178f18520409/"},"id":"link-YF30W18XJH4FK3JY7NQ37PT0EC","name":"EEO Statement","navigation":{"title":"EEO Statement","url":"https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wctv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/a5f6d705-45df-75f6-2727-178f18520409/"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"EEO Statement","url":"https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wctv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/a5f6d705-45df-75f6-2727-178f18520409/"},"type":"link","url":"https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wctv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/a5f6d705-45df-75f6-2727-178f18520409/"},{"_id":"link-Q55PGK0G8955K6PVWYQJ8YHQD4","children":[],"display_name":"FCC Applications","footer":{"title":"FCC Applications","url":"https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wctv-fcc_applications.pdf"},"id":"link-Q55PGK0G8955K6PVWYQJ8YHQD4","name":"FCC Applications","navigation":{"title":"FCC Applications","url":"https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wctv-fcc_applications.pdf"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"FCC Applications","url":"https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wctv-fcc_applications.pdf"},"type":"link","url":"https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/wctv-fcc_applications.pdf"},{"_id":"link-YX8W3NTQKN3C5F1VDPQPGB23H4","children":[],"display_name":"publicfile@wctv.tv - (850) 893-6666","footer":{"title":"publicfile@wctv.tv - (850) 893-6666","url":"mailto:publicfile@wctv.tv"},"id":"link-YX8W3NTQKN3C5F1VDPQPGB23H4","name":"publicfile@wctv.tv - (850) 893-6666","navigation":{"title":"publicfile@wctv.tv - (850) 893-6666","url":"mailto:publicfile@wctv.tv"},"node_type":"link","site":{"title":"publicfile@wctv.tv - (850) 893-6666","url":"mailto:publicfile@wctv.tv"},"type":"link","url":"mailto:publicfile@wctv.tv"}],"name":"WCTV","node_type":"section","_id":"/"},"expires":1615817874848,"lastModified":1615817274848}},"breaking-news-feed":{"{\"dateTimeLimitByMinutes\":60,\"includeSections\":\"/news/breaking\"}":{"data":{"_id":"44136fa355b3678a1146ad16f7e8649e94fb4fc21fe77e8310c060f61caaff8a"},"expires":1615817426608,"lastModified":1615817306608}},"wx-alerts-details-gdm":{"{}":{"data":{"advisory":{},"statement":{},"warning":{"Flood Warning":[{"event":"Flood Warning","counties":["Columbia, FL","Gilchrist, FL","Suwannee, FL"],"headline":"Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:37AM EDT until further notice by NWS Jacksonville","description":"...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida...

Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist

and Suwannee Counties.

Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist,

Columbia and Suwannee Counties.

...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for

the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates.

* Until further notice.

* At 5:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 20.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet

this afternoon.

* Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe

Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County.

* Impact...At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins

enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the

unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat

Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the

Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge.

* Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of

residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run

Road in Suwannee County.

* Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in

Suwannee County.

* Impact...At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission

expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa

Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the

Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State

Road 47 bridge.

* Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of

residences along the Ichetucknee River.

* Impact...At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the

Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47.

* Impact...At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW

Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins

on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road.

* Impact...At 21.0 feet, Homes are surrounded on River Run Road in

Suwannee County. Structures flood along Santa Fe Road west of

Idaho Parkway in Columbia County.

* Impact...At 22.0 feet, River Run Road at 29th loop floods in

Suwannee County. Santa Fe Road in Columbia County is inaccessible.

&&","type":"warning"},{"event":"Flood Warning","counties":["Dixie, FL","Gilchrist, FL","Lafayette, FL"],"headline":"Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:40AM EDT until March 18 at 8:00AM EDT by NWS Tallahassee","description":"...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida...

Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting

Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties.

...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for

the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340).

* Until Thursday morning.

* At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 17.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 8:00 AM EDT Monday was 17.3 feet.

* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early

Thursday morning and continue falling to 15.4 feet Monday morning.

* Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to flood several roads in

Gilchrist County downstream of the Rock Bluff gauge. Roads

affected include NW 73rd Way, NW 82nd Terrace, SW 25th Place, and

SW 86th Way.

&&","type":"warning"},{"event":"Flood Warning","counties":["Gilchrist, FL","Suwannee, FL"],"headline":"Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:37AM EDT until March 18 at 2:00AM EDT by NWS Jacksonville","description":"...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida...

Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist

and Suwannee Counties.

Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist,

Columbia and Suwannee Counties.

...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for

the Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge.

* Until late Wednesday night.

* At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 20.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early

Wednesday morning and continue falling to 17.7 feet Monday morning.

* Impact...At 18.0 feet, Boat ramps begin to flood along the Santa

Fe River from the confluence with the Suwannee River upstream to

River Run Road in Suwannee County.

* Impact...At 20.0 feet, The campgrounds at Sandy Point in Suwannee

County begin to flood. Water floods the parking area on the east

side of Sandy Point.

* Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank and boat

ramp at Ellie Ray`s Resort at the end of NW 110th Street in

Gilchrist County.

&&","type":"warning"}]},"watch":{},"other":{},"count":3,"_id":"665504cce07fa85b17bf687799d3039f7e1ed230d752c3ea6d90261daccf20f5"},"expires":1615817475723,"lastModified":1615817216000}},"gsync-closings":{"{}":{"data":{"exportType":"L1","lastUpdated":"2021-03-15T14:09:15.826Z","countiesList":[],"states":[],"statesSelectKeyValuePairs":[],"organizations":[],"totalResults":0,"typesSelectKeyValuePairs":[],"dataTransformedAt":"2021-03-15T14:09:15.826Z","_id":"1065768260ebbc77d8def07ba0529b0c691d2aee153c311c491ff777e9f1edcb"},"expires":1615817475726,"lastModified":1615817355726}},"related-content-feed":{"{\"feedOffset\":0,\"feedSize\":3,\"id\":\"A3TX3HVS3NCNDNS4NHM36YUO4M\",\"includedTypes\":\"\"}":{"data":{"content_elements":[],"count":0,"dataTransformedAt":"2021-03-15T14:09:48.607Z","_id":"b07a3cec1abf2100a83270ca086f48ad78da0fb2c90b27b661ed418c14e36a22"},"expires":1615817988576,"lastModified":1615817388576}},"content-most-read-feed":{"{\"feedOffset\":0,\"feedSize\":5,\"includedTypes\":\"article\"}":{"data":{"type":"results","version":"0.6.0","content_elements":[{"credits":{"by":[{"_id":"WCTV-Staff","type":"author","version":"0.5.8","name":"WCTV Staff","image":{"url":"","version":"0.5.8"},"description":"","url":"","slug":"","social_links":[{"site":"email","url":""}],"socialLinks":[{"site":"email","url":"","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links."}],"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"WCTV-Staff","firstName":"WCTV","lastName":"Staff","byline":"WCTV Staff","image":"","email":"","affiliations":"","education":[],"awards":[],"books":[],"podcasts":[],"bio_page":"","bio":"","longBio":"","slug":"","native_app_rendering":false,"fuzzy_match":false,"contributor":false,"status":true,"custom_gray_stationname":"wctv","last_updated_date":"2020-08-05T15:33:41.982Z"}}}]},"display_date":"2021-03-14T16:19:05.527Z","description":{"basic":"A 50-year-old Quincy man was killed after colliding with a ditch at the intersection of Juniper Creek Road and Telogia Creek Road early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol."},"headlines":{"basic":"Quincy man killed in Sunday morning crash"},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/reJiXIqgtQheKzQkzExTr7NpNcc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","galleries":[],"ingestionMethod":"manual","keywords":["car crash"],"mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"AUTO_CAR_ACCIDENT_1280X720.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","owner":"asmith1@kwch.com","proxyUrl":"/resizer/reJiXIqgtQheKzQkzExTr7NpNcc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/reJiXIqgtQheKzQkzExTr7NpNcc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","restricted":false,"thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/56UhwvUj40JyHSJPzO38QtcLEqE=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","usage_instructions":"KWCH","version":1,"template_id":453},"address":{},"caption":"A 50-year-old Quincy Man was killed after colliding with a ditch at the intersection of Juniper Creek Road and Telogia Creek Road early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.","created_date":"2021-02-11T18:21:09Z","credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"kwch","type":"author"}]},"height":720,"image_type":"photograph","last_updated_date":"2021-02-11T18:21:46Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"gray","sponsored":false},"source":{"additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE","system":"photo center"},"subtitle":"KWCH Car Crash generic","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","version":"0.10.3","width":1280,"syndication":{},"creditIPTC":"kwch","resized_urls":{"original":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Nsqj9qLWlCqpMERq4DJAHzMJFHU=/50x50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ijfgKkn9IgsWoeEklF9vH4JW3QI=/1000x750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/V2E-X9qHeCf8QNEtRCee5r7sXqM=/800x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YuvxFSUJIZTAZJYUF97JkmT-pF4=/1200x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xot7I039bSaOuOT8WemTWVq0d1s=/1200x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ErZJ4v30vHbT7_yo9XiSjhpY3x0=/1200x1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/m6DdnxAbyvowmsp2pBAoImhp8No=/1200x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7BMP_pwoJ3h46I9pDYRcRhcwHjs=/1200x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LEYpcmhD8urHiB9jkz6UB7WDBig=/1200x900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SHmPrf545rwon90b8Ps98pZV2iY=/1200x675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vZ16mc-GYatf3ts8VWtvF_1QkxY=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3pVnDRQlaZqtIYhLbmsaCM3kzyM=/800x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/V2WRe69nGHVW7vfZRXx-woSZTYA=/800x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6qCsugFZtOVRgYZ6jcWLIBopRcE=/800x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EN03uO1FZhdAk1Bc8s59wxf3DIw=/800x267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/32Fek_3CN0IjEFIKhM07g7TavI8=/800x533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xaptEuQ0TxVAvnjNk4MTCbSD7bM=/800x200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3VWSgPhYayqfG_-gV8bTw9TgevU=/800x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JSYDTI8-DJxRbCmRQVlWjyvugfA=/800x450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vZ16mc-GYatf3ts8VWtvF_1QkxY=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/YXE2XGMCJRH7LH2WHFLNE7AKIE.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}}},"source":{"system":"composer"},"subheadlines":{"basic":""},"taxonomy":{"tags":[]},"type":"story","version":"0.10.7","website":"wctv","websites":{"wctv":{"website_section":{"_id":"/news/tallahassee","_website":"wctv","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"Tallahassee","description":null,"path":"/news/tallahassee","parent_id":"/news","parent":{"default":"/news"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/news/tallahassee","site":{"site_keywords":null,"site_description":null,"site_tagline":"Tallahassee News","site_title":"Tallahassee News","pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null,"site_url":null,"site_about":null,"section_promo_image":null,"section_tag_name":null},"social":{"instagram":null,"facebook":null,"rss":null,"twitter":null,"og_image_url":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Tallahassee"},"_admin":{"dfp_id":"/news/tallahassee","wallpaper_ad":"false","alias_ids":["/news/tallahassee"]},"_website":"wctv","name":"Tallahassee","parent":{"default":"/news","publishing-sections":"/news"},"ancestors":{"default":["/news"],"publishing-sections":["/","/news"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"publishing-sections":2005}}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./news/tallahassee"},"website_url":"/2021/03/14/quincy-man-killed-in-sunday-morning-crash/"}},"_id":"GDNZ4SOJYFGGHJWCCNVKNQ3MCY","content_elements":[],"website_url":"/2021/03/14/quincy-man-killed-in-sunday-morning-crash/","hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false,"pageviews":6461},{"credits":{"by":[{"_id":"cristin-mckee","type":"author","version":"0.5.8","name":"Cristi McKee","image":{"url":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","version":"0.5.8","resized_urls":{"original":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QXU9--SyJzKsGabIYWfsRA8qNIA=/50x50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YLK8EYBUrOqwCo5zzPKsSjp1rQ4=/1000x750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/j5-X5YOAwLRZsEuoCFgBTSyGLAU=/800x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HZdaBmrs1hmeK67fj5Yc08sTz5o=/1200x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ulJAznzJtRXQS9CVW4rInszIDYk=/1200x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3pX9QKrYvJI0P5WomCT9_NtM2xk=/1200x1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Tp5iJn9428zGAoPB80cqZOIij5I=/1200x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/m8R-UXv8YY5yfihcj4MKxK4jdTg=/1200x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_zn0EzLoE8_IeNRI0Pfohpkrpyo=/1200x900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-HPrIBALGemS4JJ9r1S6QA0AHNg=/1200x675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/evhQOOlPiyey0DncbM94q5eulR0=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rxyCKJjh7ps66iVraCe8GPhbHVA=/800x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DfVpx-ETVn2mk-AJiSf7pHzvowA=/800x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mteHCrEk9reDt7Xe1fLvBUwrSSQ=/800x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pdpVnXz9giNpMDJWiBypGwFXEsQ=/800x267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9NW2kv5P7mkKwTA2Zpv1MnuPghg=/800x533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZuIPbkqSBMRmOMgVveYzJhN1xeE=/800x200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6CHa5Z_co8aiImKUDVE_N3N6n5I=/800x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0TQkL0iavgjzhSVUMtE3MD5xOs8=/800x450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/evhQOOlPiyey0DncbM94q5eulR0=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":0,"width":980}}},"description":"Cristi McKee is a senior at Florida State University pursuing a degree in Editing, writing, and media. She is currently a web producer with WCTV Eyewitness News in Tallahassee and previously worked with The Tally Wire, Florida State University news, and Tallahassee Woman Magazine.","url":"","slug":"","social_links":[{"site":"email","url":""}],"socialLinks":[{"site":"email","url":"","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links."}],"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"cristin-mckee","firstName":"Cristi","lastName":"McKee","byline":"Cristi McKee","role":"Web Producer","image":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","email":"","affiliations":"","education":[{"name":"Florida State University"}],"awards":[],"books":[],"podcasts":[],"bio_page":"","bio":"Cristi McKee is a senior at Florida State University pursuing a degree in Editing, writing, and media. She is currently a web producer with WCTV Eyewitness News in Tallahassee and previously worked with The Tally Wire, Florida State University news, and Tallahassee Woman Magazine.","longBio":"","slug":"","native_app_rendering":false,"fuzzy_match":false,"contributor":false,"status":true,"custom_gray_stationname":"wctv","custom_gray_stationdepartment":"news","custom_gray_displaypriority":"18","last_updated_date":"2021-03-08T16:50:13.044Z"}}}]},"display_date":"2021-03-13T20:16:58.156Z","description":{"basic":"March 8, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to the 1100 block of North Woodward Avenue in reference to an unresponsive infant."},"headlines":{"basic":"Tallahassee Police makes arrest after finding baby unresponsive"},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/FSmlW_KwYDmTClpmEi3pnYGvI1A=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","galleries":[],"ingestionMethod":"manual","mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"TPD .jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","owner":"patrick.mueller@wctv.tv","proxyUrl":"/resizer/FSmlW_KwYDmTClpmEi3pnYGvI1A=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/FSmlW_KwYDmTClpmEi3pnYGvI1A=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","restricted":false,"thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/OL4r3c_mcAPC-inckVuNW4GBdRs=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","usage_instructions":"Free to use","version":1,"template_id":453},"address":{},"caption":"March 8, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1100 block of North Woodward Avenue in reference to an unresponsive infant.","created_date":"2021-03-01T19:20:25Z","credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"AP/WCTV","type":"author"}]},"height":720,"image_type":"photograph","last_updated_date":"2021-03-01T19:23:59Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"gray","sponsored":false},"source":{"additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ","system":"photo center"},"subtitle":"Tallahassee Police Department generic logo and crime scene tape","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","version":"0.10.3","width":1280,"syndication":{},"creditIPTC":"AP/WCTV","resized_urls":{"original":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/chK_EFJ2g8UXHHL6GXvKscjUUcc=/50x50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7458a8r0t4kT0wlfG9yzKKQtm2o=/1000x750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/N_3TlyuurTOWrBMhBBbo5-MBSD8=/800x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/K9GcaBGB3eUnD4AkF4g0yzbxlls=/1200x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Jc1pXnsRKDqIQQ9qyH2OBHKKOb4=/1200x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kK4G1wWwj5TtYWa1XEqGlmRaICo=/1200x1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KcafEOHuGPVSA7hMUptJTcgKvUw=/1200x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wvWWXVlW5JjFqF6Rnop-FjW8eo4=/1200x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9eFufdJ_gCYbcFrLRSAKuKht39c=/1200x900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ReoiWnv1PrDQaCVzvtCmFpT4frc=/1200x675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Azm2E9NCm8lR7gADizqJT00maWk=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/a1F12zMJxPmsdmvU-o0bamd6YT0=/800x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YypdbFpLYZypHHWa7Qyn0PqjPlg=/800x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DZvas0jRfIheMEtxy_HJeZEATlU=/800x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5fNvYBzoxlep9WStU0MslJr3jIE=/800x267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BAOwtHZkaPi36QCZb4W49-IMXnM=/800x533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eep6a-5koCWQyW5hPrzHwnRZZz8=/800x200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fdG-SBsRw9mWu2Z6xGr2rKGMJiA=/800x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xNqTFhFgeqbHGizGyAppq6OvVb4=/800x450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Azm2E9NCm8lR7gADizqJT00maWk=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/UAELNSUMTZHGXHHRBTYIYRMNLQ.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}}},"source":{"system":"composer"},"subheadlines":{"basic":""},"taxonomy":{"tags":[]},"type":"story","version":"0.10.7","website":"wctv","websites":{"wctv":{"website_section":{"_id":"/news/crime/arrests","_website":"wctv","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"Arrests","path":"/news/crime/arrests","parent_id":"/news/crime","parent":{"default":"/news/crime"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/news/crime/arrests","_website":"wctv","name":"Arrests","site":{"site_title":"Arrests"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Arrests"},"node_type":"section","order":{"default":3003,"navigation-menu-links":2001,"publishing-sections":2007},"ancestors":{"default":["/","/news","/news/crime"],"navigation-menu-links":["/","/community"],"publishing-sections":["/","/news"]},"parent":{"default":"/news/crime","navigation-menu-links":"/community","publishing-sections":"/news"},"_admin":{"dfp_id":"/news/crime/arrests"},"inactive":false}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./news/crime/arrests"},"website_url":"/2021/03/13/tpd-arrests-1-after-finding-baby-dead-on-1100-block-of-north-woodward-avenue/"}},"_id":"K26QLRRA6FHVZBCY5DAN7W3J4A","content_elements":[],"website_url":"/2021/03/13/tpd-arrests-1-after-finding-baby-dead-on-1100-block-of-north-woodward-avenue/","hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false,"pageviews":6274},{"credits":{"by":[{"_id":"cristin-mckee","type":"author","version":"0.5.8","name":"Cristi McKee","image":{"url":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","version":"0.5.8","resized_urls":{"original":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QXU9--SyJzKsGabIYWfsRA8qNIA=/50x50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YLK8EYBUrOqwCo5zzPKsSjp1rQ4=/1000x750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/j5-X5YOAwLRZsEuoCFgBTSyGLAU=/800x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HZdaBmrs1hmeK67fj5Yc08sTz5o=/1200x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ulJAznzJtRXQS9CVW4rInszIDYk=/1200x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3pX9QKrYvJI0P5WomCT9_NtM2xk=/1200x1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Tp5iJn9428zGAoPB80cqZOIij5I=/1200x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/m8R-UXv8YY5yfihcj4MKxK4jdTg=/1200x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_zn0EzLoE8_IeNRI0Pfohpkrpyo=/1200x900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-HPrIBALGemS4JJ9r1S6QA0AHNg=/1200x675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/evhQOOlPiyey0DncbM94q5eulR0=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rxyCKJjh7ps66iVraCe8GPhbHVA=/800x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DfVpx-ETVn2mk-AJiSf7pHzvowA=/800x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mteHCrEk9reDt7Xe1fLvBUwrSSQ=/800x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pdpVnXz9giNpMDJWiBypGwFXEsQ=/800x267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9NW2kv5P7mkKwTA2Zpv1MnuPghg=/800x533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZuIPbkqSBMRmOMgVveYzJhN1xeE=/800x200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6CHa5Z_co8aiImKUDVE_N3N6n5I=/800x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0TQkL0iavgjzhSVUMtE3MD5xOs8=/800x450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/evhQOOlPiyey0DncbM94q5eulR0=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":0,"width":980}}},"description":"Cristi McKee is a senior at Florida State University pursuing a degree in Editing, writing, and media. She is currently a web producer with WCTV Eyewitness News in Tallahassee and previously worked with The Tally Wire, Florida State University news, and Tallahassee Woman Magazine.","url":"","slug":"","social_links":[{"site":"email","url":""}],"socialLinks":[{"site":"email","url":"","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links."}],"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"cristin-mckee","firstName":"Cristi","lastName":"McKee","byline":"Cristi McKee","role":"Web Producer","image":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","email":"","affiliations":"","education":[{"name":"Florida State University"}],"awards":[],"books":[],"podcasts":[],"bio_page":"","bio":"Cristi McKee is a senior at Florida State University pursuing a degree in Editing, writing, and media. She is currently a web producer with WCTV Eyewitness News in Tallahassee and previously worked with The Tally Wire, Florida State University news, and Tallahassee Woman Magazine.","longBio":"","slug":"","native_app_rendering":false,"fuzzy_match":false,"contributor":false,"status":true,"custom_gray_stationname":"wctv","custom_gray_stationdepartment":"news","custom_gray_displaypriority":"18","last_updated_date":"2021-03-08T16:50:13.044Z"}}}]},"display_date":"2021-03-14T16:50:26.438Z","description":{"basic":"Saturday, around 1:40 p.m., Madison County Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to an accident on I-10 East near mile marker 236 in Madison involving a semi-truck."},"headlines":{"basic":"Madison, Jefferson County Fire Rescue respond to semi truck crash Saturday"},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/wH331LNWPK2epRUdwVEPfmTLSNI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","galleries":[],"ingestionMethod":"manual","iptc_job_identifier":"6ssu316nMnMQC1D4DLvS","keywords":[""],"mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"160267453_3954199851298141_5734796634878882206_o.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","owner":"cristin.mckee@wctv.tv","proxyUrl":"/resizer/wH331LNWPK2epRUdwVEPfmTLSNI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/wH331LNWPK2epRUdwVEPfmTLSNI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","restricted":false,"thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/kw_tHg-4flEqrdUEHpRB9PvfUhU=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","usage_instructions":"FBMD01000aa4010000c6ae0000e4f901007a08020043300200af88030060b50500bfd90500a9fd05005e34060059e10800","version":0,"template_id":453},"address":{},"caption":"Saturday, around 1:40 p.m., Madison County Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to an accident on I-10 East near mile marker 336 in Madison involving a semi-truck.","created_date":"2021-03-14T16:45:39Z","credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"Jefferson County Fire Rescue","type":"author"}]},"height":1536,"image_type":"photograph","last_updated_date":"2021-03-14T16:45:39Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"gray","sponsored":false},"source":{"additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM","system":"photo center"},"subtitle":"Saturday, around 1:40 p.m., Madison County Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to an accident on I-10 East near mile marker 336 in Madison involving a semi-truck.","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","version":"0.10.3","width":2048,"syndication":{},"creditIPTC":"Jefferson County Fire Rescue","resized_urls":{"original":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bFsywqEKL3BwdUD6YblwlwWUygk=/50x50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TeKGyFiAYNJhB1lb4DZxk1G7cd0=/1000x750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bLzCzuQrbjdBetkikyWLQ-Wo2vw=/800x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dGCZLUL_jQCKZYSfYL0H_4cQ1Gk=/1200x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bpenD2WyMHny0yablweF9pTm0nQ=/1200x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QR-nmrKRuTPFmMOuZDAEbpBBt7g=/1200x1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nmgnYMtQWEoXs1xZAmxr48J3m6s=/1200x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kNLpuKSGlh3wupPkj-fKEJbATe8=/1200x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-wW-aov12KBXBMBU2pz1umLTm04=/1200x900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JaXs8GBGJIjfw1xHOSj8NvgTR1k=/1200x675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GH2W9z1PQWh_R5hlRGFoIEzSY4M=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0M17hccILqAVpqtcYwQsEPmRBK8=/800x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qtgRZfnvApofPsJEcA8YOfx84SY=/800x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/P8pey6lTHet7Up1e7P0X5tTF5Fw=/800x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NYufL60RvFZK8K513jvrX7hjeBo=/800x267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pSY2eNpCPgxXum-TCmKbOIx8bIQ=/800x533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CDttGgUr25BoFVtZJ7NKj7wmmoo=/800x200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QbtkPdMwcgYvVRJJVTnxi76pFU0=/800x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zr7Wcg9RbbcDwoVVS5I-ZsBnEuM=/800x450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GH2W9z1PQWh_R5hlRGFoIEzSY4M=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5IWQRKOGGBDVNHERVI6AYHUQEM.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}}},"source":{"system":"composer"},"subheadlines":{"basic":""},"taxonomy":{"tags":[]},"type":"story","version":"0.10.7","website":"wctv","websites":{"wctv":{"website_section":{"_id":"/news/BigBend","_website":"wctv","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"Big Bend","description":null,"path":"/news/BigBend","parent_id":"/news","parent":{"default":"/news"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/news/BigBend","site":{"site_keywords":null,"site_description":null,"site_tagline":null,"site_title":null,"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null,"site_url":null,"site_about":null,"section_promo_image":null,"section_tag_name":null},"social":{"instagram":null,"facebook":null,"rss":null,"twitter":null,"og_image_url":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":null},"_admin":{"dfp_id":"/news/BigBend","wallpaper_ad":"false","alias_ids":["/news/BigBend"]},"name":"Big Bend","_website":"wctv","parent":{"default":"/news","publishing-sections":"/news"},"ancestors":{"default":["/news"],"publishing-sections":["/","/news"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"publishing-sections":2009}}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./news/BigBend"},"website_url":"/2021/03/14/madison-jefferson-county-fire-rescue-respond-to-semi-truck-crash-saturday/"}},"_id":"JAFMRNKT35AX5BARUPTIVX3WGA","content_elements":[],"website_url":"/2021/03/14/madison-jefferson-county-fire-rescue-respond-to-semi-truck-crash-saturday/","hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false,"pageviews":5275},{"credits":{"by":[{"_id":"WCTV-Staff","type":"author","version":"0.5.8","name":"WCTV Staff","image":{"url":"","version":"0.5.8"},"description":"","url":"","slug":"","social_links":[{"site":"email","url":""}],"socialLinks":[{"site":"email","url":"","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links."}],"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"WCTV-Staff","firstName":"WCTV","lastName":"Staff","byline":"WCTV Staff","image":"","email":"","affiliations":"","education":[],"awards":[],"books":[],"podcasts":[],"bio_page":"","bio":"","longBio":"","slug":"","native_app_rendering":false,"fuzzy_match":false,"contributor":false,"status":true,"custom_gray_stationname":"wctv","last_updated_date":"2020-08-05T15:33:41.982Z"}}}]},"display_date":"2021-03-14T11:12:38.016Z","description":{"basic":"Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from March 13, 2021."},"headlines":{"basic":"Leon County Booking Report: March 14, 2021"},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/ZWM0Bu-PalYghs31nboUkmenJl0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","galleries":[],"mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"BOOKING_REPORT_LEON_COUNTY.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","owner":"Charles Roop","proxyUrl":"/resizer/ZWM0Bu-PalYghs31nboUkmenJl0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/ZWM0Bu-PalYghs31nboUkmenJl0=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","restricted":false,"thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/5p_Rnqvim0a-VJiiVn0eOtnbxRw=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","version":0},"alt_text":"","caption":"","copyright":"","created_date":"2020-06-06T00:57:16Z","credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"WCTV","type":"author"}]},"height":454,"last_updated_date":"2020-06-06T00:57:16Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"gray"},"source":{"additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI","system":"photo center"},"subtitle":"BOOKING_REPORT_LEON_COUNTY","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","version":"0.10.3","width":810,"resized_urls":{"original":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jvflVTKx6HP3N0x36W_q1tNusHU=/50x50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oaQdCpr88-nx0dYpOr1hE_HZt-k=/1000x750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Qigpz_f9jZm-SxHUfCWmCJseQAQ=/800x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SvVJx7s_Uuc25S0H3dtQ98Em_x0=/1200x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5i7RyOLyfdBFp3I9foU-kYoEpmQ=/1200x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f78qUVHV71vazbwJ0GdpBW5XPXs=/1200x1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sreS4zSXjjUYfk-Bxse6UdnpBG4=/1200x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mxPoS8RcKPQkhkoJHBuE7HnxKgA=/1200x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/54a46Zieffwzc4dnE-v0B1N1NPY=/1200x900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/W007WPLovHWZAD4myvGDXnzlJKo=/1200x675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YMUr7MHHfQiQJmTdGQ_23zngt80=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DohGQNmr8PXlgJG41YuwLQeTgVw=/800x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5vEnS8H4HbgzTXzEJL4s6K6XsFU=/800x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/D-eTn-Yp-zPuGAQ3WgnSG-S3koA=/800x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qmLZ8V4-He9ZRaYXTBVmR5eJWhg=/800x267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Rwgw-ckFMuj0K95-Fo00vzYVwo4=/800x533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7J2LqM2liR9EX-YQioDcP_yryIk=/800x200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/plZzXyi8AjAVla0vW1czKUOOWUI=/800x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1B3JG_nyDUE5DDXME02wUTd6byc=/800x450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YMUr7MHHfQiQJmTdGQ_23zngt80=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/HQRFK2CGZ5NJHINERJG5W2CFBI.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}}},"source":{"system":"composer"},"subheadlines":{"basic":""},"taxonomy":{"tags":[]},"type":"story","version":"0.10.7","website":"wctv","websites":{"wctv":{"website_section":{"_id":"/news/crime/arrests","_website":"wctv","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"Arrests","path":"/news/crime/arrests","parent_id":"/news/crime","parent":{"default":"/news/crime"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/news/crime/arrests","_website":"wctv","name":"Arrests","site":{"site_title":"Arrests"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Arrests"},"node_type":"section","order":{"default":3003,"navigation-menu-links":2001,"publishing-sections":2007},"ancestors":{"default":["/","/news","/news/crime"],"navigation-menu-links":["/","/community"],"publishing-sections":["/","/news"]},"parent":{"default":"/news/crime","navigation-menu-links":"/community","publishing-sections":"/news"},"_admin":{"dfp_id":"/news/crime/arrests"},"inactive":false}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./news/crime/arrests"},"website_url":"/2021/03/14/leon-county-booking-report-march-14-2021/"}},"_id":"2AKXFIKO2BD6LNYWUGDUGKSEIE","content_elements":[],"website_url":"/2021/03/14/leon-county-booking-report-march-14-2021/","hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false,"pageviews":3605},{"credits":{"by":[{"_id":"cristin-mckee","type":"author","version":"0.5.8","name":"Cristi McKee","image":{"url":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","version":"0.5.8","resized_urls":{"original":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QXU9--SyJzKsGabIYWfsRA8qNIA=/50x50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YLK8EYBUrOqwCo5zzPKsSjp1rQ4=/1000x750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/j5-X5YOAwLRZsEuoCFgBTSyGLAU=/800x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HZdaBmrs1hmeK67fj5Yc08sTz5o=/1200x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ulJAznzJtRXQS9CVW4rInszIDYk=/1200x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3pX9QKrYvJI0P5WomCT9_NtM2xk=/1200x1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Tp5iJn9428zGAoPB80cqZOIij5I=/1200x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/m8R-UXv8YY5yfihcj4MKxK4jdTg=/1200x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_zn0EzLoE8_IeNRI0Pfohpkrpyo=/1200x900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-HPrIBALGemS4JJ9r1S6QA0AHNg=/1200x675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/evhQOOlPiyey0DncbM94q5eulR0=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rxyCKJjh7ps66iVraCe8GPhbHVA=/800x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DfVpx-ETVn2mk-AJiSf7pHzvowA=/800x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mteHCrEk9reDt7Xe1fLvBUwrSSQ=/800x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pdpVnXz9giNpMDJWiBypGwFXEsQ=/800x267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9NW2kv5P7mkKwTA2Zpv1MnuPghg=/800x533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZuIPbkqSBMRmOMgVveYzJhN1xeE=/800x200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6CHa5Z_co8aiImKUDVE_N3N6n5I=/800x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0TQkL0iavgjzhSVUMtE3MD5xOs8=/800x450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/evhQOOlPiyey0DncbM94q5eulR0=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","height":0,"width":980}}},"description":"Cristi McKee is a senior at Florida State University pursuing a degree in Editing, writing, and media. She is currently a web producer with WCTV Eyewitness News in Tallahassee and previously worked with The Tally Wire, Florida State University news, and Tallahassee Woman Magazine.","url":"","slug":"","social_links":[{"site":"email","url":""}],"socialLinks":[{"site":"email","url":"","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links."}],"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"cristin-mckee","firstName":"Cristi","lastName":"McKee","byline":"Cristi McKee","role":"Web Producer","image":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7bbc0645-8866-4cda-b67e-3a0e3a889e07.png","email":"","affiliations":"","education":[{"name":"Florida State University"}],"awards":[],"books":[],"podcasts":[],"bio_page":"","bio":"Cristi McKee is a senior at Florida State University pursuing a degree in Editing, writing, and media. She is currently a web producer with WCTV Eyewitness News in Tallahassee and previously worked with The Tally Wire, Florida State University news, and Tallahassee Woman Magazine.","longBio":"","slug":"","native_app_rendering":false,"fuzzy_match":false,"contributor":false,"status":true,"custom_gray_stationname":"wctv","custom_gray_stationdepartment":"news","custom_gray_displaypriority":"18","last_updated_date":"2021-03-08T16:50:13.044Z"}}}]},"display_date":"2021-03-13T19:33:16.730Z","description":{"basic":"As of 4:46 p.m., the right shoulder lane on I-10 East in Madison, just before mile marker 236, is blocked due to a vehicle crash."},"headlines":{"basic":"Lanes blocked on I-10 East in Madison for several hours due to vehicle crash Saturday "},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/2jDE7RrXM_ZOjGckkPQSuxIAYl4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","galleries":[],"ingestionMethod":"manual","mime_type":"application/octet-stream","originalName":"it10.jfif","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","owner":"cristin.mckee@wctv.tv","proxyUrl":"/resizer/2jDE7RrXM_ZOjGckkPQSuxIAYl4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/2jDE7RrXM_ZOjGckkPQSuxIAYl4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","restricted":false,"thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/IkND2cIC1RfCvVuFc25_HeA4quY=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","usage_instructions":"Free to use","version":0,"template_id":453},"address":{},"caption":"As of 2:17 p.m., all lanes on I-10 West in Madison, just before mile marker 226, are blocked due to a vehicle crash.","created_date":"2021-03-13T19:32:55Z","credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"WCTV","type":"author"}]},"height":1166,"image_type":"photograph","last_updated_date":"2021-03-13T19:32:55Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"gray","sponsored":false},"source":{"additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM","system":"photo center"},"subtitle":"As of 2:17 p.m., all lanes on I-10 West in Madison, just before mile marker 226, are blocked due to a vehicle crash.","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","version":"0.10.3","width":1920,"syndication":{},"creditIPTC":"WCTV","resized_urls":{"original":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ATFhmkO6y1x5o1cBeuJGWmLJrZ4=/50x50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yB3D2R-9Lq5ljrDZlvsAKEHlGJY=/1000x750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RRu6urmIaXVIvopVDjTYyHfGFp0=/800x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/T6bBgijCLKfTSNWy5vC80saNPSA=/1200x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QNPsJMzYG0fCC7I23jb0oSlNojw=/1200x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/E0mP2ZpJoHhIg_Btojw1pBovt-w=/1200x1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Z3A2Ww6vTILOZG9lK3_23AfoZTk=/1200x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VhYi9DlR7RFBMcwz-tJFv9W41R8=/1200x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OdyXOT95TeJK6pgz_EdQWyYyLgg=/1200x900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JlY0zcGywDL7RHGhQ1H9xFFmO4w=/1200x675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_Z0zAu1DhXE0XJrtArJBP_qUp8Y=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eZs7uffVtugKr_tJ8moHLe77ZTc=/800x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sF2q_RrT__3Fws6v-XTn-Af0PAY=/800x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iVX8p9sa45vtgrGcVY-mnmDPg1g=/800x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dfF-zRomAHX7iRQUcsLu5DLPzE4=/800x267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RAEemRih1cNb-uOTMublPRJpIgw=/800x533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/p0r_wv0nJ5jB9dqvrPUTjmThH64=/800x200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MN5ljvewc-xQTWDDoFBUG3Gg_Gs=/800x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/s8kBvDKZBuV2UQ1LhQDKBxgXY7o=/800x450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_Z0zAu1DhXE0XJrtArJBP_qUp8Y=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/JLGPWWCFPFCSHEGUSUU47RZNQM.jfif","height":0,"width":980}}}},"source":{"system":"composer"},"subheadlines":{"basic":""},"taxonomy":{"tags":[]},"type":"story","version":"0.10.7","website":"wctv","websites":{"wctv":{"website_section":{"_id":"/news/BigBend","_website":"wctv","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"Big Bend","description":null,"path":"/news/BigBend","parent_id":"/news","parent":{"default":"/news"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/news/BigBend","site":{"site_keywords":null,"site_description":null,"site_tagline":null,"site_title":null,"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null,"site_url":null,"site_about":null,"section_promo_image":null,"section_tag_name":null},"social":{"instagram":null,"facebook":null,"rss":null,"twitter":null,"og_image_url":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":null},"_admin":{"dfp_id":"/news/BigBend","wallpaper_ad":"false","alias_ids":["/news/BigBend"]},"name":"Big Bend","_website":"wctv","parent":{"default":"/news","publishing-sections":"/news"},"ancestors":{"default":["/news"],"publishing-sections":["/","/news"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","order":{"publishing-sections":2009}}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./news/BigBend"},"website_url":"/2021/03/13/all-lanes-blocked-on-i-10-west-in-madison-due-to-vehicle-crash/"}},"_id":"OK4I2XVPKNHH3I2DJV7QUY6O5Y","content_elements":[],"website_url":"/2021/03/13/all-lanes-blocked-on-i-10-west-in-madison-due-to-vehicle-crash/","hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false,"pageviews":3349}],"dataTransformedAt":"2021-03-15T14:09:40.025Z","_id":"1014835965aeb468c0448e59cc2b7b298d67d292146887f2382184ad48d7320e"},"expires":1615818279902,"lastModified":1615817379902}},"sponsored-content-gdm":{"{\"index\":0,\"published\":true}":{"data":{"content_elements":[{"additional_properties":{},"type":"image"},{"type":"text","additional_properties":{}},{"type":"text","additional_properties":{}},{"type":"text","additional_properties":{}},{"type":"text","additional_properties":{}},{"type":"text","additional_properties":{}},{"type":"text","additional_properties":{}},{"type":"text","additional_properties":{}},{"type":"text","additional_properties":{}},{"additional_properties":{},"type":"image"}],"credits":{"by":[{"_id":"GrayMedia","type":"author","version":"0.5.8","name":"Gray Media","image":{"url":"","version":"0.5.8"},"description":"","url":"/authors/GrayMedia/","slug":"","social_links":[{"site":"email","url":""}],"socialLinks":[{"site":"email","url":"","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links."}],"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"GrayMedia","firstName":"Gray","lastName":"Media","byline":"Gray Media","image":"","email":"","affiliations":"","education":[],"awards":[],"books":[],"podcasts":[],"bio_page":"/authors/GrayMedia/","bio":"","longBio":"","slug":"","native_app_rendering":false,"fuzzy_match":false,"contributor":false,"status":true,"custom_gray_stationname":"gray","last_updated_date":"2020-08-04T21:18:50.964Z","website_url":"/authors/GrayMedia/"}}}]},"display_date":"2021-03-12T17:21:57.026Z","description":{"basic":"Follow these important steps to ensure you find a home that’s right for you with a payment that fits your budget and lifestyle."},"headlines":{"basic":"Ready to Buy Your Dream Home? We Can Help."},"owner":{"sponsored":true},"promo_items":{"basic":{"_id":"XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/6wSAV0PF5Gb69fuv6nITUcywz-E=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","galleries":[],"ingestionMethod":"manual","mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"Money-Minute_Static Image_FINAL.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","owner":"kitty.capelle@gray.tv","proxyUrl":"/resizer/6wSAV0PF5Gb69fuv6nITUcywz-E=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/6wSAV0PF5Gb69fuv6nITUcywz-E=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","restricted":false,"thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/7FunVTCeKKT3Zf92rAYuA-Xi--c=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","usage_instructions":"For Sponsored Content Only","version":0,"template_id":452},"address":{},"created_date":"2021-03-12T17:17:41Z","credits":{"affiliation":[]},"height":720,"image_type":"graphic","last_updated_date":"2021-03-12T17:17:41Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"gray","sponsored":false},"source":{"additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA","system":"photo center"},"subtitle":"first commerce credit union","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","version":"0.10.3","width":1080,"syndication":{},"resized_urls":{"original":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/r93xZI0XSLNviNY2FvQB0tyX-v8=/50x50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yitD0jCQAZOqbTNrXYQxUsEGFDU=/1000x750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1v83JK1Np3APLgdZHFsG4nRhnxc=/800x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1KXFccd3weAajinnvTwke4ggOCQ=/1200x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JUlVs7XU9RyWaJM-mEyiDk2nI1k=/1200x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NNckk_-j_Guh8vOhZcwG24Iv1ww=/1200x1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CJhkl01qaZh3iK5wr7Cf69RPAM0=/1200x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MA0ho8eVULDKs0htiYi4U5Kzmf8=/1200x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3izTZCFs0TceQuXxnjo4onIsAMY=/1200x900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GlEH3jv-59CVscDYW41BM8EOfnY=/1200x675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EcsQjNXyeU7K3tqw0pw7HhOPU3M=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WSjYIpYa1DSsl2Shcrvkl65o7IQ=/800x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jfbcah4i4pXV2Lp3ef6vtKwvbnw=/800x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/a_8CT4y3DEmOnTxA_1RxeG28594=/800x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8TQWXdMafp6Mh6YTTqGU8eUuxVs=/800x267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ei7FIv4mPzDOi1ISvetetxDODhU=/800x533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CUpO4OhmToze2ooNo8SZkzsq650=/800x200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/feKYzc2JYPDgtLYWTTofA4bvMss=/800x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Fw4Kd2VXaT6QXG0ose02hol_kCo=/800x450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EcsQjNXyeU7K3tqw0pw7HhOPU3M=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/XQDFPQJGSFEFLLF43Z2C3UWCWA.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}}},"source":{"system":"composer"},"subheadlines":{"basic":""},"taxonomy":{"tags":[],"active_primary_section":{"_id":"/sponsored","_website":"wctv","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"Sponsored","path":"/sponsored","parent_id":"/","parent":{"default":"/"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/sponsored","_website":"wctv","name":"Sponsored","site":{"site_title":"Sponsored"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Sponsored"},"node_type":"section","order":{"default":1001,"publishing-sections":1012},"ancestors":{"default":["/"],"publishing-sections":["/"]},"parent":{"default":"/","publishing-sections":"/"},"_admin":{"dfp_id":"/sponsored"},"inactive":false}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./sponsored"},"related_section_ids":"/sponsored"},"type":"story","website":"wctv","website_url":"/sponsored/first-commerce-credit-union/ready-buy-your-dream-home-we-can-help/","websites":{"wctv":{"website_section":{"_id":"/sponsored","_website":"wctv","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","name":"Sponsored","path":"/sponsored","parent_id":"/","parent":{"default":"/"},"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/sponsored","_website":"wctv","name":"Sponsored","site":{"site_title":"Sponsored"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Sponsored"},"node_type":"section","order":{"default":1001,"publishing-sections":1012},"ancestors":{"default":["/"],"publishing-sections":["/"]},"parent":{"default":"/","publishing-sections":"/"},"_admin":{"dfp_id":"/sponsored"},"inactive":false}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./sponsored"},"website_url":"/sponsored/first-commerce-credit-union/ready-buy-your-dream-home-we-can-help/"}},"_id":"XKO3I3Y4HVB4VIRTK3YYFJ7C5M","hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false,"dataTransformedAt":"2021-03-15T14:05:04.164Z"},"expires":1615817403881,"lastModified":1615817103881}},"content-feed":{"{\"excludeSections\":\"\",\"feedOffset\":0,\"feedSize\":5,\"includeSections\":\"\\\"/\\\",\\\"/news\\\"\",\"includedTypes\":\"\"}":{"data":{"type":"results","version":"0.6.0","content_elements":[{"content_elements":[{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"}],"display_date":"2021-03-15T14:08:44.984Z","credits":{"by":[{"image":{"version":"0.5.8","url":""},"socialLinks":[{"site":"email","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links.","url":""}],"social_links":[{"site":"email","url":""}],"name":"WCTV Staff","description":"","_id":"WCTV-Staff","additional_properties":{"original":{"lastName":"Staff","image":"","education":[],"longBio":"","native_app_rendering":false,"fuzzy_match":false,"affiliations":"","bio":"","custom_gray_stationname":"wctv","firstName":"WCTV","books":[],"podcasts":[],"contributor":false,"awards":[],"_id":"WCTV-Staff","bio_page":"","last_updated_date":"2020-08-05T15:33:41.982Z","byline":"WCTV Staff","email":"","slug":"","status":true}},"type":"author","version":"0.5.8","url":"","slug":""}]},"subheadlines":{"basic":""},"headlines":{"basic":"WCTV is experiencing technical difficulties"},"description":{"basic":"WCTV is currently experiencing technical difficulties with our signal. Our engineering team is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."},"websites":{"wctv":{"website_url":"/2021/03/15/wctv-is-experiencing-technical-difficulties/","website_section":{"path":"/news/alert-bar","parent":{"default":"/news"},"_website":"wctv","parent_id":"/news","name":"Alert Bar","description":null,"_id":"/news/alert-bar","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"publishing-sections":"/news","default":"/news"},"social":{"twitter":null,"rss":null,"facebook":null,"instagram":null,"og_image_url":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"site":{"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null,"site_url":null,"site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"section_promo_image":null,"site_title":"Alert Bar","site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Alert Bar"},"_admin":{"wallpaper_ad":"false","dfp_id":"/news/alert-bar","alias_ids":["/news/alert-bar"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"wctv","name":"Alert Bar","_id":"/news/alert-bar","ancestors":{"publishing-sections":["/","/news"],"default":["/news"]},"order":{"publishing-sections":2072}}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./news/alert-bar","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}}},"source":{"system":"composer"},"taxonomy":{"tags":[]},"type":"story","promo_items":{"basic":{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"gray"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"WCTV logo","source":{"system":"photo center","edit_url":"https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"wctv","type":"author"}]},"subtitle":"WCTV logo","width":1280,"creditIPTC":"wctv","_id":"ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/axvXxZJeBQO9DV79WPM5JvOZfzc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","owner":"ryan.kaufman@wctv.tv","proxyUrl":"/resizer/axvXxZJeBQO9DV79WPM5JvOZfzc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/axvXxZJeBQO9DV79WPM5JvOZfzc=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/2xJgsY_APyqKeNl6M8JjrE8BfMY=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","version":0,"usage_instructions":"None","originalName":"wctv generic.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":453,"galleries":[]},"created_date":"2021-03-15T14:08:33Z","last_updated_date":"2021-03-15T14:08:33Z","height":720,"image_type":"photograph","resized_urls":{"original":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L-NT21TxwZdnB033ashP8Ozw4mQ=/50x50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NCVuf8_K8vtxiGZhiC2FX6Ji9Kc=/1000x750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cevI3_LqYT-BHtenUy5HlZrMhg0=/800x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/mPj3jE755uuXVoy_hMx8vhQX098=/1200x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Nwp-V9H4IFQP0Kc9WTvD2gBk2Nk=/1200x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/A5x7iNpQS9GiBiZXHL9Uv99RoKk=/1200x1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oR7CNu8hM8kQX015u8sN_07Lj1E=/1200x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yLohODB2JZdhMuau1Gr2Fl-8YFk=/1200x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Q6yno8ev90NEoAiqDwdv3-TqIfs=/1200x900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Nqw8l2Xx8ItUIuaaSjZnz_9objE=/1200x675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ihUVlrymS2uLBY2gzXvcQ7X0zO8=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gr598oMEaw9jcvo1G8wtqe7DC68=/800x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YrF0CgotsHHMkAxQiZ0cKgWAuqY=/800x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bcyE9p0P54CjEEVMEu_GmwBIScM=/800x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IYNuHC9I-TBwCrb19kua2OfT9Uw=/800x267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MhhhO2bnTkKsdAJ2y8cFOqxKyx4=/800x533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lhNxkLhS3Af0zZsdin2tW1JcXPE=/800x200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VUpGvCLaFTSDYZUuojVzyCsZpY4=/800x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xUW56BolBnw8JXNKr1-fh7te1tU=/800x450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ihUVlrymS2uLBY2gzXvcQ7X0zO8=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ZSOZQQWKUFFBLOHHBWNWGF7SDE.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}}},"version":"0.10.7","_id":"7FTVJ2MYDFA5ZKRPSPDR5B7VME","website":"wctv","website_url":"/2021/03/15/wctv-is-experiencing-technical-difficulties/","hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false},{"content_elements":[{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"image"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"raw_html"},{"type":"raw_html"},{"type":"raw_html"},{"type":"raw_html"},{"type":"text"}],"display_date":"2021-03-15T13:36:22.052Z","credits":{"by":[{"image":{"version":"0.5.8","url":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","resized_urls":{"original":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RU_k0ozPK9yWfqyVZvCohR2Ojqw=/50x50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/G7F2wW_2IvrPSCg_P_KCAlVtd5U=/1000x750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/a5a83inHEXimtLltP-WJ7arY0Fs=/800x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jg0kghlUN_ZvCJH7_sYd9zxkRG0=/1200x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0RtXJu96HABm-OF9IqZ5JaiK9AM=/1200x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Q7PBmVZti3wGitk85_mj1C9kfcg=/1200x1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eXsJ3dWmBDkWgdbbWYRP2LLu7wY=/1200x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sIkp6_-KUiD4eJkjdYFGztMOPX0=/1200x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/b93WA0UNqgYPxwUQEa-rxAPLX48=/1200x900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vPqfdjFUTCqqWW0W9PAm9vS16Io=/1200x675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OcBdGuit736Si4UXJezAt-626BA=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ce5dkWYGcqn0hz48Oa1IInoB7Jk=/800x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rfCvB8n2je_j_gwSDaMKWnEQaEM=/800x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fQEj3HvF3XDMFI5ekmle13ZZLdY=/800x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uAYNQ3JsAp4dllUiij_5AWY2Tmg=/800x267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Dq2bA3mt6qYHFwDQF8PE_G8Tnsc=/800x533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-VVmA8ho5tPqLCpA4sWVePWN5Mg=/800x200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/n__sDyS-fG8jzr1S3oitVJeerOU=/800x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/g_GL7zNkU3j3L07FhmWnRfuPWv8=/800x450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OcBdGuit736Si4UXJezAt-626BA=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}},"socialLinks":[{"site":"email","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links.","url":"ryan.kaufman@wctv.tv"},{"site":"twitter","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links.","url":"RyanWctv"}],"org":"Tallahassee, FL","social_links":[{"site":"email","url":"ryan.kaufman@wctv.tv"},{"site":"twitter","url":"RyanWctv"}],"name":"Ryan Kaufman","description":"Ryan joined WCTV in August of 2019.","_id":"RyanKaufman","additional_properties":{"original":{"lastName":"Kaufman","role":"News/Web Producer","education":[{"name":"California University of Pennsylvania (2017)"}],"native_app_rendering":false,"affiliations":"","bio":"Ryan joined WCTV in August of 2019.","type":"author","custom_gray_stationname":"wctv","twitter":"RyanWctv","contributor":false,"beat":"Morning","bio_page":"/authors/RyanKaufman/","last_updated_date":"2020-06-21T13:30:13.276Z","byline":"Ryan Kaufman","email":"ryan.kaufman@wctv.tv","slug":"","image":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/ed7c80ee-2ed5-4b51-b2dc-aac379cf343f.jpg","longBio":"While still new to the Tallahassee area, Ryan comes to WCTV from another Gray Television station (WTAP) in Parkersburg, WV. While at WTAP, he was the morning news and web producer for a year and a half. Ryan also filled in as a breaking news reporter through the morning hours. Prior to joining WTAP, he was the main news anchor/producer for his university's news station (CUTV). While in CUTV, he served as a camera, graphics and replay operator for various sporting events on campus covered by CUTV. Feel free to reach out to Ryan anytime on social media or via email. ","custom_gray_stationdepartment":"news","fuzzy_match":false,"author_type":"Staff","firstName":"Ryan","books":[],"podcasts":[],"awards":[],"location":"Tallahassee, FL","_id":"RyanKaufman","status":true}},"type":"author","version":"0.5.8","url":"/authors/RyanKaufman/","slug":""}]},"subheadlines":{"basic":""},"headlines":{"basic":"2021 GMS Snacket Challenge"},"description":{"basic":"As March Madness gets underway and your brackets are being filled out, hoping it doesn’t bust this year, the Good Morning Show wanted to give you another fun option that put you in control!"},"websites":{"wctv":{"website_url":"/2021/03/15/2021-gms-snacket-challenge/","website_section":{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"/"},"_website":"wctv","parent_id":"/","name":"News","description":null,"_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"publishing-sections":"/","navigation-navbar-links":"/","footer-content-links":"/","default":"/","navigation-menu-links":"/"},"social":{"twitter":null,"rss":null,"facebook":null,"instagram":null,"og_image_url":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"site":{"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null,"site_url":null,"site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"section_promo_image":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":null},"_admin":{"wallpaper_ad":"false","dfp_id":"/news","alias_ids":["/news"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"wctv","name":"News","_id":"/news","ancestors":{"publishing-sections":["/"],"navigation-navbar-links":["/"],"footer-content-links":["/"],"default":[],"navigation-menu-links":["/"]},"order":{"publishing-sections":1008,"navigation-navbar-links":1001,"footer-content-links":1002,"navigation-menu-links":1002}}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}}},"source":{"system":"composer"},"taxonomy":{"tags":[]},"type":"story","promo_items":{"basic":{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"gray"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"WCTV Snacket Challenge","source":{"system":"photo center","edit_url":"https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"wctv","type":"author"}]},"subtitle":"WCTV Snacket Challenge","width":1280,"creditIPTC":"wctv","_id":"N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/BJzHEZ-wAPioy2cJvWUDq55U6NI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","owner":"ryan.kaufman@wctv.tv","proxyUrl":"/resizer/BJzHEZ-wAPioy2cJvWUDq55U6NI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/BJzHEZ-wAPioy2cJvWUDq55U6NI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/67rs2Lv-a0uwLq7HBAhE1fc7DEg=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","version":0,"usage_instructions":"WCTV only","originalName":"SNACKET.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":453,"galleries":[]},"created_date":"2021-03-15T08:54:21Z","last_updated_date":"2021-03-15T08:54:21Z","height":720,"image_type":"photograph","resized_urls":{"original":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/COFjrjDLcEzk6UugPmPx4B_4jAc=/50x50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Hh_9l2VOQ82e7Q1ilGjxxugOtuk=/1000x750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/S_zJXUBdAO7650WbwMYTyZpSFH4=/800x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6laTtfQBGZIlex-8IVF2J5I7SSs=/1200x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/t5ddEqnG2l_GdzM51JKVUMfNKYo=/1200x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-ZyGMXibKS1hmEOSgbPPVdbs2q4=/1200x1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YhduRrBsnEYXyhd6-eyLNmJ4bjw=/1200x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6ACbEIC7deRo0OkeA9zinENSAaY=/1200x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1PCO9GUhO2TWstPkp9R6Qa_Yibo=/1200x900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DzKkqt50kqcgUkODsasJXdug-gc=/1200x675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B_jqIwTm04KGkb4f0jhJ_6z5aXE=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pcFxNdawsXSD2PMF2jJD42S7m94=/800x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/N7sKz_t4yV__a0eZS1Su7B7nL00=/800x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CROGBVD77RIwW-SXOIsNjkA-QnU=/800x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nC-FH6jbSesuN0Z7OHQQHNcKg4M=/800x267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FD94mz1MSEr3hTALOnNZpc6CTag=/800x533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1BRdlcI6Mm7ThVfvO9jsMkjsiaM=/800x200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Sy6TYVlBcLMXVqkF5uOyRDg_yUs=/800x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ee-SPJP8BGrGqCmOXm0I7DUhr1A=/800x450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B_jqIwTm04KGkb4f0jhJ_6z5aXE=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/N4EUSQUSJVBF7KMUHPQ4P435AY.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}}},"version":"0.10.7","_id":"A3TX3HVS3NCNDNS4NHM36YUO4M","website":"wctv","website_url":"/2021/03/15/2021-gms-snacket-challenge/","hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false},{"display_date":"2021-03-15T12:21:30Z","headlines":{"basic":"Red Hills Horse Trials a boost for Leon County tourism"},"description":{"basic":"Red Hills Horse Trials a boost for Leon County tourism"},"websites":{"wctv":{"website_url":"/video/2021/03/15/red-hills-horse-trials-boost-leon-county-tourism/","website_section":{"path":"/news","_website":"wctv","name":"News","_id":"/news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","primary":true}}},"taxonomy":{"tags":[{"text":"Live Events"}]},"source":{"system":"video center"},"type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{},"width":1920,"type":"image","version":"0.5.8","url":"https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":1080,"resized_urls":{"original":"https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5dXksMwh5EyBw37KQdlW19W6k4o=/50x50/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/i7I4Z0IlPl2N4XuzfCdzNrmi34w=/1000x750/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/j39BUDYGYRPWZY1qh6olJuUKNqI=/800x0/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-vR6KJ1lUbN7kveOE50PuA9aHAM=/1200x1200/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Eu86YVJkHvMUHQlEosQ41eqLUh8=/1200x600/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Lxg5mq1MYFaFhY_ap_jJi9YpQmk=/1200x1800/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-eB1JWI1YxjQxr7lkU7BCs2B20E=/1200x400/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/V3Nq13MZ6WMNh8mgw_aFPwnP1ig=/1200x800/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pN1RcSUX9bcTn3mxMgcPBl5RZJc=/1200x900/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZerobVXLmlJQSD-k9bKv5jTNWSw=/1200x675/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LX9ejfx7HFYDTlAkgBwGbJbbr-U=/980x0/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/N3I9vVI9HgWmf_qfGg8XzsZiRis=/800x800/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rA61u6MbSJOW9PicGtQGNJYZslM=/800x400/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zqBqbyhhfhKkfy0cqNo44w6wbDU=/800x1200/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BUsY49MYVPUJCoagFMWHSF9qI98=/800x267/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vK-sY-n4fvWLfH6XO4yVgspgzxA=/800x533/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/N8KB_Q8vJ_RFAhhzw7iIwo2QE5o=/800x200/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/231uk6TDBEhr7u-wcK5JP2WVPIk=/800x600/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YFtIurPfA5R51TCwHmCgb9xptoM=/800x450/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LX9ejfx7HFYDTlAkgBwGbJbbr-U=/980x0/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_e6fe8a4cf4e645be834aeba723ce3934_name_horse.PNG","height":0,"width":980}}}},"version":"0.8.0","_id":"2201aea5-72ca-49db-a967-1e3c91fc6fc4","website":"wctv","website_url":"/video/2021/03/15/red-hills-horse-trials-boost-leon-county-tourism/","credits":{"by":[]},"content_elements":[],"caption":{"basic":"Red Hills Horse Trials a boost for Leon County tourism"},"hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false},{"display_date":"2021-03-15T12:19:27Z","headlines":{"basic":"Fort Braden Farmers Market holds first ever event, addresses city’s need for more food resources"},"description":{"basic":"Fort Braden Farmers Market holds first ever event, addresses city’s need for more food resources"},"websites":{"wctv":{"website_url":"/video/2021/03/15/fort-braden-farmers-market-holds-first-ever-event-addresses-citys-need-more-food-resources/","website_section":{"path":"/news","_website":"wctv","name":"News","_id":"/news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","primary":true}}},"taxonomy":{"tags":[{"text":"Live Events"}]},"source":{"system":"video center"},"type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{},"width":1920,"type":"image","version":"0.5.8","url":"https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":1080,"resized_urls":{"original":"https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tNNCpcJue0w1awkiw1CLTKbI4fU=/50x50/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RxbGc0k20EO5-l2o8yHBuvmlTeQ=/1000x750/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/liQhyrP-UWHE36HHpi0jj6VG0BQ=/800x0/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/C0nRINptDnzz-qxzuSdI4T3SNZw=/1200x1200/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Jc_QyI4AGuvF26l4BrrNdpVoYWY=/1200x600/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cxzKgR2MP9tsNr35TqIyAWcA8fE=/1200x1800/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kBVlU6jimemylnOvrq67AYhBbzU=/1200x400/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LcwrwHJYwV7uO6EjRQMIdr_hH_g=/1200x800/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/W9N1dHhamx89hlMKhIeKZGJ9lXE=/1200x900/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yx6gFcCUfgYb_FU0A_StufLprDQ=/1200x675/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/olmV-LaMlKhbOqoW5e2-0BJFkoY=/980x0/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JnSQP6w8UMxGolt8B35UaopOPGY=/800x800/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eb7hobjdtu1DKAzZJz9dDl3sPa0=/800x400/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5zXm1oUbfUE7z2_TgPG42psvxQo=/800x1200/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wK8x10q51D5u9rSz1-OgWP3z1_k=/800x267/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZwNaf501bDHL-932RnoY2bTYyeM=/800x533/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/78_Hl_W1BScnt_TnY-VGn9RQSW4=/800x200/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MCjoJanESi7tR_k5FQQwrDhlaGs=/800x600/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/STMbgC8Azedl4kRmXMXDWeJxypw=/800x450/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/olmV-LaMlKhbOqoW5e2-0BJFkoY=/980x0/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/03-15-2021/t_3434a264dd3548aa93e300e76886c317_name_farmersmarket.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}}},"version":"0.8.0","_id":"1cf02a47-6ff5-47bd-8548-60b9c5faefba","website":"wctv","website_url":"/video/2021/03/15/fort-braden-farmers-market-holds-first-ever-event-addresses-citys-need-more-food-resources/","credits":{"by":[]},"content_elements":[],"caption":{"basic":"Fort Braden Farmers Market holds first ever event, addresses city’s need for more food resources"},"hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false},{"content_elements":[{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"},{"type":"text"}],"display_date":"2021-03-15T08:39:51.498Z","credits":{"by":[{"image":{"version":"0.5.8","url":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","resized_urls":{"original":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hA_aXNgFzVNRD8e4RZoWoVoXlUs=/50x50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pXxV9PagfKHuRFM7r3gR76jxQdg=/1000x750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uAuh7WJsmK_VoPqP77MhFywTF1k=/800x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/60PFogYM5MhyG9Aq-FpC2WKGgN0=/1200x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JZrzRyVYAuOnPhOTQBiDaH-6djg=/1200x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PZAM1FTgRUgg27uUEiyJlxVg7Js=/1200x1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-wUPJq4D9OBTVSk1DBkgQ1lFrZY=/1200x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/I6ey79RUP5ow1YF_3LgfEUtsaQw=/1200x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zRBzZ0RIGI6HrvUfHzTJbIiYH08=/1200x900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Lt57E6lC_UU2JadSLvqbjuYfCa0=/1200x675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/p9CUQV2-49zX_v1q_FNGFSWsaY0=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZhkDUKoHtNkStvuymiN5WTBC2ng=/800x800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6bRLnrBI5sOXfhVcfvWTPMxHgJU=/800x400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GygfN92xPd3-Ov4fwvQ6pfuuH6Q=/800x1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WI5_1qkABbSXq9zx5_enoRohSmY=/800x267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uqy8wvR9GX8PKVPsK0qVDDE6VCI=/800x533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/K4GjQmZpIcdRp8voanEmdcoCHqg=/800x200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L4wIw6IuXWQzxOniuiMUcdOAyUQ=/800x600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wCj-NwTCcfK8G2TClHPqfNFjC-4=/800x450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/p9CUQV2-49zX_v1q_FNGFSWsaY0=/980x0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","height":0,"width":980}}},"socialLinks":[{"site":"email","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links.","url":"brandon.spencer@wctv.tv"},{"site":"twitter","deprecated":true,"deprecation_msg":"Please use social_links.","url":"BSpencerWCTV"}],"org":"Tallahassee, Fla.","social_links":[{"site":"email","url":"brandon.spencer@wctv.tv"},{"site":"twitter","url":"BSpencerWCTV"}],"name":"Brandon Spencer","description":"Brandon is a multimedia journalist with WCTV.","_id":"brandon-spencer","additional_properties":{"original":{"lastName":"Spencer","role":"Multimedia Journalist","education":[{"name":"Florida State University"}],"native_app_rendering":false,"affiliations":"","bio":"Brandon is a multimedia journalist with WCTV.","custom_gray_stationname":"wctv","twitter":"BSpencerWCTV","contributor":false,"bio_page":"","last_updated_date":"2020-08-05T17:06:46.133Z","byline":"Brandon Spencer","email":"brandon.spencer@wctv.tv","slug":"","image":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/9c42a0a3-b28e-4c6b-b168-b3c2e0d85048.png","longBio":"Brandon started his career as an Intern at WCTV in August 2018. He went on to graduate from Florida State University in May 2019 with a B.S. in Sport Management.



In September 2019, he joined WCTV as a full-time reporter.



While at FSU, Brandon served as a reporter for Seminole Productions. He was also a sports reporter for WVFS Tallahassee, a Florida State radio station.



Brandon grew up in Pembroke Pines, Florida by way of Peoria, Illinois. He loves all things sports and is a former college basketball player.



In his free time, you can find him playing basketball or football, listening to music and enjoying the company of friends!



Brandon is always looking for new ideas to help tell the stories of those without a platform to do so. Feel free to contact him at Brandon.Spencer@wctv.tv for any stories, news tips or just to say hi!","custom_gray_stationdepartment":"news","fuzzy_match":false,"firstName":"Brandon","custom_gray_displaypriority":"13","books":[],"podcasts":[],"awards":[],"location":"Tallahassee, Fla.","_id":"brandon-spencer","status":true}},"type":"author","version":"0.5.8","url":"","slug":""}]},"subheadlines":{"basic":""},"headlines":{"basic":"Franklin County Sheriffs Office gives insight on handling their Spring Break uptick"},"description":{"basic":"Franklin County Sheriffs Office showcases how they're cranking down on spring breakers."},"websites":{"wctv":{"website_url":"/2021/03/15/franklin-county-sheriffs-office-gives-insight-on-handling-their-spring-break-uptick/","website_section":{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"/"},"_website":"wctv","parent_id":"/","name":"News","description":null,"_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"publishing-sections":"/","navigation-navbar-links":"/","footer-content-links":"/","default":"/","navigation-menu-links":"/"},"social":{"twitter":null,"rss":null,"facebook":null,"instagram":null,"og_image_url":null},"site_topper":{"site_logo_image":null},"site":{"pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps":null,"site_url":null,"site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"section_promo_image":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":null},"_admin":{"wallpaper_ad":"false","dfp_id":"/news","alias_ids":["/news"]},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"wctv","name":"News","_id":"/news","ancestors":{"publishing-sections":["/"],"navigation-navbar-links":["/"],"footer-content-links":["/"],"default":[],"navigation-menu-links":["/"]},"order":{"publishing-sections":1008,"navigation-navbar-links":1001,"footer-content-links":1002,"navigation-menu-links":1002}}},"_website_section_id":"wctv./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}}},"source":{"system":"composer"},"taxonomy":{"tags":[]},"type":"story","promo_items":{"basic":{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"gray"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith gives a behind the scenes look on how his department handles spring breakers.","source":{"system":"photo center","edit_url":"https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":[]},"type":"image","version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":[{"name":"WCTV","type":"author"}]},"subtitle":"Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith gives a behind the scenes look on how his department handles spring breakers.","width":1920,"creditIPTC":"WCTV","_id":"DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/zSENzxKh4f7cf6oG4KKkH7BebbU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","owner":"brandon.spencer@wctv.tv","proxyUrl":"/resizer/zSENzxKh4f7cf6oG4KKkH7BebbU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/zSENzxKh4f7cf6oG4KKkH7BebbU=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/pqHq1Celqm5Vb7Gx-xalD-9SIvA=/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","version":0,"usage_instructions":"Web","originalName":"FRANKLIN CO SHERIFFS OFFICE.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":453,"galleries":[]},"created_date":"2021-03-15T08:39:10Z","last_updated_date":"2021-03-15T08:39:10Z","height":1080,"image_type":"photograph","resized_urls":{"original":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","small":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0I_uNT3ep6XIpyN-Y4z6j9OFAKg=/50x50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":50,"width":50},"gallery_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fQmjROrBW3b2JkV1P4l2WOam1XI=/1000x750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":750,"width":1000},"large":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/64AHimDSoZWhl-76BYTez_ZM-HY=/800x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":0,"width":800},"large_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ip6pbJaxphwg43Xxt28FNjOIsRg=/1200x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":1200,"width":1200},"large_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/b903TPCoOfZo-6yWASYAQtz0UK4=/1200x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":600,"width":1200},"large_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zS88d_lEso-6CTwMHa_QvIdgEmY=/1200x1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":1800,"width":1200},"large_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FoYKtZjQcIO0MrfV3y3qGCH9aZ0=/1200x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":400,"width":1200},"large_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FeKNAfM082SOciJGV9qO1CAnpWs=/1200x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":800,"width":1200},"large_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kJqH8PHMkzotWnwKQjaKzU0qorU=/1200x900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":900,"width":1200},"large_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WCytTLzrMSTFiQiQNpBBeIXo1iE=/1200x675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":675,"width":1200},"primary":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7Xm31fPbel1hHcpnv77gsurCz0E=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":0,"width":980},"summary_1x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/W4jfjAad-PJzkb8gLyB5V0isPDs=/800x800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":800,"width":800},"summary_2x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6MD36iMSmSpLT3yeXcnMxhAawvA=/800x400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":400,"width":800},"summary_2x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/r1XS8SvifEgEXrgXm2c5xgkE4eE=/800x1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":1200,"width":800},"summary_3x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/l2tQLzPFcnS-KYlp-79ZmI-sYQM=/800x267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":267,"width":800},"summary_3x2":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/q1EwuHmykZKBZf6gC4hxbPWor6Y=/800x533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":533,"width":800},"summary_4x1":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/l5Adl27uE_TtuV8mpGfSQYMFKvk=/800x200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":200,"width":800},"summary_4x3":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WF4MlKp6qhUavOBq6yseSBuwh1U=/800x600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":600,"width":800},"summary_16x9":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9T7uxeaswMWKVlntj1EXcLd1k6Q=/800x450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":450,"width":800},"summary_default":{"url":"https://gray-wctv-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7Xm31fPbel1hHcpnv77gsurCz0E=/980x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/DJHNIZBQURHQHP7SWRHF4YTNF4.jpg","height":0,"width":980}}}},"version":"0.10.7","_id":"FZUBRCE4JFGU3JJO3JHTXU7PLQ","website":"wctv","website_url":"/2021/03/15/franklin-county-sheriffs-office-gives-insight-on-handling-their-spring-break-uptick/","hasVideo":false,"hasVideoCenterVideo":false,"hasClickabilityVideo":false,"hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer":false}],"additional_properties":{"took":75,"timed_out":false},"count":156160,"next":5,"dataTransformedAt":"2021-03-15T14:09:10.515Z","_id":"136eaa21be25a3c0c2b37de1e5dd011db64b2c8131bac03cf5ae5efd3c5c3bf9"},"expires":1615817470173,"lastModified":1615817350173}}};