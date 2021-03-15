Advertisement

2021 Legislative Session Day 11: Domestic violence bill, small business sales tax and smoking ban

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down the 11th day of the 2021 Legislative Session.

Mike joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton to discuss a proposed domestic violence bill, small business sales tax and legislation that fights smoking bans.

You can watch the full talkback in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Quincy Man was killed after colliding with a ditch at the intersection of Juniper...
Quincy man killed in Sunday morning crash
March 8, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1100 block...
Tallahassee Police makes arrest after finding baby unresponsive
Saturday, around 1:40 p.m., Madison County Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Fire Rescue...
Madison, Jefferson County Fire Rescue respond to semi truck crash Saturday
Leon County Booking Report: March 14, 2021
As of 2:17 p.m., all lanes on I-10 West in Madison, just before mile marker 226, are blocked...
Lanes blocked on I-10 East in Madison for several hours due to vehicle crash Saturday

Latest News

A national conversation has arisen in recent weeks about the role of social media in our civic...
Big-Tech censorship bill clears second committee
Florida Capitol
Bill would protect domestic violence victims
Capitol News Services’ Jake Stofan joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down the...
2021 Legislative Session Day 10: anti-riot bill, driver’s license fines, COVID-19 related lawsuits
Legislation would ban trans-athletes from women’s sports in Florida