Any Given Day: Hamilton not focused on ‘upsets’ as Madness set to begin

Florida State's RaiQuan Gray makes a shot over Louisville's Samuell Williamson. 01/18/21
Florida State's RaiQuan Gray makes a shot over Louisville's Samuell Williamson. 01/18/21(Scott Utterback/Courier Journal)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was straight from Greensboro to Indianapolis for the Florida State basketball team who will, ironically, play the University of North Carolina Greensboro Saturday at 12:45 p.m. in their opening-round game of the NCAA Tournament that promises to be one unlike any other.

The Spartans can present some interesting problems for a team like FSU: They led the Southern Conference in both generating turnovers and offensive rebounds.

On Monday, head coach Leonard Hamilton says he doesn’t really believe in upsets in the NCAA Tournament, because in any given game against any given team, if you’re not on your A-game, you can get beat.

“See I don’t think there are any upsets in the NCAA Tournament. I think there are teams that go in and win basketball games,” he said. “I think anybody here is capable of being successful I mean you look at the year we went in and went to the Elite Eight, no one expected us to be where we were because of whatever the circumstances are in the season, but this is a new season.”

The Seminoles and the Spartans will play at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse and will be televised on TruTV.

