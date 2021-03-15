Advertisement

Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post Monday that labels will contain “credible information” about the vaccines from the World Health Organization. They will be in English and five other languages, with more languages added in coming weeks.

“For example, we’re adding a label on posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines that notes COVID-19 vaccines go through tests for safety and effectiveness before they’re approved,” Zuckerberg said.

The social network is also adding a tool to help get users vaccinated by connecting them to information about where and when they can get their shot.

Facebook and Instagram have been criticized for allowing anti-vaccination propaganda to spread and for being woefully slow in weeding out the misinformation, often with fact-checks, labels and other restrained measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Quincy Man was killed after colliding with a ditch at the intersection of Juniper...
Quincy man killed in Sunday morning crash
March 8, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1100 block...
Tallahassee Police makes arrest after finding baby unresponsive
Saturday, around 1:40 p.m., Madison County Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Fire Rescue...
Madison, Jefferson County Fire Rescue respond to semi truck crash Saturday
Leon County Booking Report: March 14, 2021
As of 2:17 p.m., all lanes on I-10 West in Madison, just before mile marker 226, are blocked...
Lanes blocked on I-10 East in Madison for several hours due to vehicle crash Saturday

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
Reading of the Oscar nominations begins
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
7 picked, 7 to go for jury in ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death
Pope Francis delivered a message of hope during a recent trip to Iraq. The Vatican decreed...
Vatican excludes gay union blessing
Red Hills Horse Trials a boost for Leon County tourism
Fort Braden Farmers Market holds first ever event, addresses city’s need for more food resources