FHSAA announces football classifications for 2021-22

Private school rivals North Florida Christian and Maclay renew their feud in the FHSAA Playoffs
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, the Florida High School Athletic Association announced their new football classifications for the 2021-22 season.

These classifications will be around for the 2021 football season only. Starting in 2022-23, the FHSAA will return to a two-year classification cycle.

You can see the full list of classifications for the upcoming season below.

