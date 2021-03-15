FHSAA announces football classifications for 2021-22
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, the Florida High School Athletic Association announced their new football classifications for the 2021-22 season.
These classifications will be around for the 2021 football season only. Starting in 2022-23, the FHSAA will return to a two-year classification cycle.
You can see the full list of classifications for the upcoming season below.
2021 22 Football Classifications 2 by WCTV Digital Team on Scribd
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.