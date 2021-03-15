Advertisement

Florida State women awarded nine seed, will open tournament vs. Oregon State

Florida State takes on Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Sunday, December 15.
Florida State takes on Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Sunday, December 15.(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Florida State Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team has been named a nine seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will open their championship run on Sunday against Oregon State.

FSU finished the 2020-21 season with a 10-8 overall record and finished fourth in the ACC under interim head coach Brooke Wyckoff.

FSU is in the Hemisfair Region, where South Carolina is the top seed. Georgia Tech is also in the Noles’ quadrant and North Carolina is in the bottom half of the same bracket.

The Beavers went 11-7 this year, ending the year winning six of their last seven games before falling to Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

This year is the eighth-straight NCAA Tournament to feature the Seminoles. FSU has lost in the second round in each of the last two tournaments: Falling to 11th-seeded Buffalo in 2018 and falling at the hands of fourth-ranked South Carolina in 2019.

The Seminoles have gone to the Elite Eight twice in their eight-year run, in 2015 and 2017.

The 2021 NCAA Women’s Tournament will be played entirely in San Antonio, Texas.

Tip-off between the Seminoles and Beavers is set for 7:30 p.m.

