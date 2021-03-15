Franklin County Sheriffs Office gives insight on handling their Spring Break uptick

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With spring break starting up, the Franklin County Sheriffs Office is doing what they can to show newcomers the law of the land.

Brandon Spencer went on a ride along with the sheriff and has a behind the scenes look on how they keep law and order.

“That’s our new slogan, slogan! Tow it and ticket!”

The Franklin County Sheriffs Office is cranking down on those visiting their area. They say they want people to have fun but also wanted to make sure they remember the law.

“We’ve been telling people don’t illegal park, you’re going to get tickets, you’re going to get towed but it seems like they either don’t care or they forgot so we’re trying to refresh their memory,” said Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith.

Sheriff AJ Smith says he just wants people to respect the land they visit like it’s their own.

“A lot of times people are leaving their garbage behind and the folks that live down here don’t appreciate that and a lot of times they just come down here or by the sand dunes and just used the bathroom and that’s not appreciated,” explained Sheriff Smith.

Whether it’s correcting parking or checking for underage drinking, the sheriffs department is checking all their bases. Something residents thoroughly appreciate.

“Right as soon as I called. So he’s always been very responsive on the next door app and what not so they’ve really gone above and beyond to really help us out,” said Alligator Pointe resident Camp Bulloch.

Bulloch says there would be chaos with out the help of law enforcement.

“Oh yeah it would be an absolute madhouse without the sheriffs presence down here writing tickets, speeding tickets and just trying to help people be safe,” shared Bulloch.

And they have written plenty of tickets. After riding along with Lieutenant Jim Ward showed Brandon how they keep speeders in check.

“There’s another sign that’s 35 and actually there’s a thing underneath that says radar enforced and if you keep going there’s another 35 miles per hour sign and two more,” explained Lieutenant Jim Ward.

The Franklin County Sheriffs office doing what they can to create awareness and keep everyone safe.

Like I said it’s not about trying to be mean or trying to get the most money out of them I’m just trying to keep people safe and trying to keep people slowed down,” share Lieutenant Ward.

Sheriff AJ sSmith tells WCTV that over the weekend they have towed 6 cars, given 24 speeding tickets and written about 20 county ordinance violations.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.