Georgia Supreme Court rules for Duke defense

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has reversed an Irwin County court’s ruling that the Georgia Indigent Defense Act provides no means for pro bono counsel representing Ryan Alexander Duke to obtain state funds for defense experts and an investigator.

“Contrary to the trial court’s conclusion, the Indigent Defense Act allows an indigent defendant to obtain such ancillary defense services through a contract between pro bono counsel and either the Georgia Public Defender Council or the appropriate circuit public defender,” Chief Justice Harold Melton writes for the majority in Monday’s 8-1 decision.

The court said at issue in this pre-trial appeal related to the 2005 death of Tara Grinstead, is whether Georgia’s Indigent Defense Act of 2003 authorizes public funding to pay for defense experts and investigators when a defendant is represented by private attorneys who are providing legal services at no charge, according to the state’s highest court.

This is the second time Duke’s appeal on this issue has been before the Georgia Supreme Court, which is again sending the case back to the trial court.

