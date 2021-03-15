Advertisement

Georgia Supreme Court rules for Duke defense

(WCTV)
By Dave Miller
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has reversed an Irwin County court’s ruling that the Georgia Indigent Defense Act provides no means for pro bono counsel representing Ryan Alexander Duke to obtain state funds for defense experts and an investigator.

“Contrary to the trial court’s conclusion, the Indigent Defense Act allows an indigent defendant to obtain such ancillary defense services through a contract between pro bono counsel and either the Georgia Public Defender Council or the appropriate circuit public defender,” Chief Justice Harold Melton writes for the majority in Monday’s 8-1 decision.

The court said at issue in this pre-trial appeal related to the 2005 death of Tara Grinstead, is whether Georgia’s Indigent Defense Act of 2003 authorizes public funding to pay for defense experts and investigators when a defendant is represented by private attorneys who are providing legal services at no charge, according to the state’s highest court.

This is the second time Duke’s appeal on this issue has been before the Georgia Supreme Court, which is again sending the case back to the trial court.

For more on the Tara Grinstead Case, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Quincy Man was killed after colliding with a ditch at the intersection of Juniper...
Quincy man killed in Sunday morning crash
March 8, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1100 block...
Tallahassee Police makes arrest after finding baby unresponsive
Saturday, around 1:40 p.m., Madison County Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Fire Rescue...
Madison, Jefferson County Fire Rescue respond to semi truck crash Saturday
Leon County Booking Report: March 14, 2021
As of 2:17 p.m., all lanes on I-10 West in Madison, just before mile marker 226, are blocked...
Lanes blocked on I-10 East in Madison for several hours due to vehicle crash Saturday

Latest News

Three Tallahassee families had to say "good bye" to loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Caregivers for Compromise Continuing the Fight: Dealing with traumatic grief
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people on charges of...
Two arrested following arson of vacant Eastpoint restaurant
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminole bench watch as Georgie Tech takes a lead...
Tip time, TV, location set for Florida State vs. UNC Greensboro in NCAA Tournament
The extended severe weather outlook for Thursday, March 18 from the Storm Prediction Center as...
Risk of severe weather Tuesday through Thursday