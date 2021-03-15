Advertisement

‘I expect this team to come out like the hosue is on fire’: Hamilton ready for Noles to ‘redeem’ late-season loses in tournament

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s no secret that the last couple of weeks could have been better for the Florida State men’s basketball team.

A couple of key losses at Chapel Hill and South Bend cost the Seminoles the ACC regular-season title and FSU fell short of the ACC Tournament title on Saturday in a five-point loss to Georgia Tech.

But, the team is in Indianapolis now and head coach Leonard Hamilton says it’s a whole new ballgame.

During a Zoom teleconference on Monday, Hamilton was asked if maybe it was good for his team to face a little adversity as the Noles have lately heading into the NCAA Tournament. He says while it might be, he expects his team to take the same approach regardless.

“Mindsets are very fragile, confidence and culture and I feel confident that we bounce back most of the time when we falter and I expect this team to come out like the house is on fire,” he said. “I expect us to want to redeem ourselves and get back out to have success so I’m expecting our guys to be into themselves.”

FSU opens their NCAA Tournament run against UNC Greensboro on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Quincy Man was killed after colliding with a ditch at the intersection of Juniper...
Quincy man killed in Sunday morning crash
March 8, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1100 block...
Tallahassee Police makes arrest after finding baby unresponsive
Saturday, around 1:40 p.m., Madison County Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Fire Rescue...
Madison, Jefferson County Fire Rescue respond to semi truck crash Saturday
Leon County Booking Report: March 14, 2021
As of 2:17 p.m., all lanes on I-10 West in Madison, just before mile marker 226, are blocked...
Lanes blocked on I-10 East in Madison for several hours due to vehicle crash Saturday

Latest News

Florida State takes on Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Sunday, December 15.
Florida State women awarded nine seed, will open tournament vs. Oregon State
Florida State's RaiQuan Gray makes a shot over Louisville's Samuell Williamson. 01/18/21
Any Given Day: Hamilton not focused on ‘upsets’ as Madness set to begin
Hamilton ready for Noles to ‘redeem’ late-season loses in tournament
Private school rivals North Florida Christian and Maclay renew their feud in the FHSAA Playoffs
FHSAA announces football classifications for 2021-22