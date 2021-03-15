‘I expect this team to come out like the hosue is on fire’: Hamilton ready for Noles to ‘redeem’ late-season loses in tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s no secret that the last couple of weeks could have been better for the Florida State men’s basketball team.

A couple of key losses at Chapel Hill and South Bend cost the Seminoles the ACC regular-season title and FSU fell short of the ACC Tournament title on Saturday in a five-point loss to Georgia Tech.

But, the team is in Indianapolis now and head coach Leonard Hamilton says it’s a whole new ballgame.

During a Zoom teleconference on Monday, Hamilton was asked if maybe it was good for his team to face a little adversity as the Noles have lately heading into the NCAA Tournament. He says while it might be, he expects his team to take the same approach regardless.

“Mindsets are very fragile, confidence and culture and I feel confident that we bounce back most of the time when we falter and I expect this team to come out like the house is on fire,” he said. “I expect us to want to redeem ourselves and get back out to have success so I’m expecting our guys to be into themselves.”

FSU opens their NCAA Tournament run against UNC Greensboro on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

