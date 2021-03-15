Pop-up preschool program helping Bond and South City community children stay on track during spring break

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A pop-up preschool is visiting the Bond neighborhood and South City community the week of spring break.

A group of local non-profits will be putting on family-friendly events for four days from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

On Monday and Wednesday, the group will be at the New St. Johns AME Church.

On Tuesday and Thursday, they’ll be at the Greater Love Church of God in Christ on Orange Avenue.

Whole Child Leon, the South City Foundation, the HAND UP Project, The Sharing Tree, and Finacious all came together to put on the project.

The pilot program was originally supposed to begin in 2020, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

The pop-up preschool creates educational opportunities in the heart of the Bond and South City communities.

“They’ll do exercise, painting, other activities that will keep their minds stimulated and keep them occupied during this spring break,” explained City Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

“Early learning, birth to five, and even beyond is a very critical time in a child’s life,” said Talethia Edwards, a member of the Bond Community Neighborhood Association.

Whole Child Leon says the events are bringing equity to Tallahassee.

“Data tells us that many kids are entering kindergarten not demonstrating the skills necessary to be successful. A lot of that is around social, emotional development,” said Courtney Atkins, the Executive Director. “These communities are important for us to serve because we know there’s not a lot of access

to childcare in these neighborhoods.”

“We want to be a part of these initiative to bring resources to where the children and families are in the community, so they can be more easily accessible,” said Richardson.

The two generation approach is designed to show parents that they themselves are their child’s first teacher.

“We’re equipping the parents with the skills that they need to teach their children in hopes that eventually we will full scale this pop up preschool and that it will help aid in our kindergarten readiness rates, increase our literacy, social-emotional awareness and just overall parent engagement,” said Edwards.

The group is hoping to extend the pilot program through the summer.

