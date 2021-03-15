Quincy family surprised with fully furnished home

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Some may call it luck, but Yolanda Oliver says she and her family are truly blessed.

After working nearly two years to buy a home, Oliver received the call of a lifetime when she found out her prayers had been answered.

“God has truly blessed me,” she said.

Oliver reconnected with an old high school classmate, that happened to be a realtor.

Big Fish Real Estate Owner Tina Coombs began working with Oliver and her family to find the perfect home to call their own. However, Coombs said things kept popping up.

“We had different appraiser hiccups, and inspection hiccups and they didn’t have all of the funds needed,” said Coombs.

Finally, in March the family was approved for a USDA Home loan, and a grant to cover the closing costs. With money finally out of the way, Coombs shared a video of her and a friend sharing the news with Yolanda on Tik Tok. The video received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Which turned into a community of people wanting to help bless the family even more.

“People were Venmoing saying hey, I want to add to this and so we were able to buy everything brand new,” said Coombs.

Over the weekend the Big Fish real estate company cleaned the house and decorated each room with the furniture donated and purchased by the community. Tina said she can’t take credit for how things came together, because she knows that it was all God’s doing. Oliver, and her son both cried while walking through the home and learning of all of the support from the community that went into making their dreams come true.

Coombs said she’s acting as a vessel for God, and she believes God wants people to show kindness and love to others like so many have for the Oliver family.

