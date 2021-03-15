Risk of severe weather Tuesday through Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An active weather pattern will bring multiple days of some risk of severe weather to parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia starting Tuesday.

A storm system that was over the Midwest Monday morning was pushing a cold front as far south as Louisiana and Mississippi. This front is forecast to move eastward Monday, but become more west to east in orientation by Tuesday. Rain chances will be 10% at best in the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday with highs reaching into the 80s again in the inland locations with 70s on the coast.

TUESDAY. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northwestern corner of the viewing area under a level-1 risk of severe weather for Tuesday. This includes locations such as Donalsonville and Colquitt. All modes of severe weather - an isolated tornado, damaging winds and hail - are the possible hazards.

This is the severe weather outlook for Tuesday, March 16 from the Storm Prediction Center as of Monday morning. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

With the front to the north, warm and moist air will stick around along with minimal wind shear to leave a very low-end risk for parts of the viewing area. The severe parameters decrease after dusk Tuesday, leaving a much lower threat overnight.

WEDNESDAY. A second trough of low pressure that was over the Southwest U.S. Monday is forecast to move eastward, and is expected to develop a potent low pressure system and cold front at the surface. This will move into the Deep South during the daytime hours on Wednesday, bringing a level-3 risk of severe weather from Arkansas southeast to Alabama with a potential of significant tornadoes in the region.

The Day 3 severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center as of Monday morning. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

The cold front will advance eastward Wednesday into Wednesday night. The two big global models started to agree with each other with respect to timing as of the latest runs Monday morning, giving a little more confidence in the timing forecast. The rain and storms ahead of the cold front may arrive to the Chattahoochee and Apalachicola rivers before dawn Thursday.

THURSDAY. A squall line is forecast to enter the western viewing area before or around dawn Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center’s extended 4-day outlook has the entire viewing area under what’s equivalent to a level-2 risk of severe weather. All modes of severe weather are on the table.

The extended severe weather outlook for Thursday, March 18 from the Storm Prediction Center as of Monday morning. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

The American GFS is going a little higher with the convective energy in the western counties Thursday morning compared to the European model. Regardless, there is enough low-level wind shear and energy to keep the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms in the forecast. The line of showers and thunderstorms will pass through the viewing area through the daylight hours from west to east. The front should exit the viewing area by Thursday evening, ushering cooler and drier air afterward.

Despite the models beginning to agree with each other with respect to timing, things can still change over the next several days with respect to timing details and threat levels. Keep checking back for forecast updates. As a precaution, those with NOAA Weather Radios should ensure they are in working order and set the alert mode on standby Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Also, be sure to have the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to be alerted of approaching severe weather.

