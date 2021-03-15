TCC hosts Clever and Cork event to bring awareness to the Tallahassee community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee community college held their sixth annual Clever and Cork Event from March 4th to March 6th, hosting several events and an all-star cast including world renowned chef Geoffrey Zakarian who headlined the event.

Each year TCC invites different chefs to perform demos and be a part of the Tallahassee culture and highlighting the city’s great food.

“I’ve heard so much about it and I’m glad I got the call, and I’m happy to be here so we’ll see. We’re going to have a good time,” said world renowned chef Geoffrey Zakarian.

A good time it was. From Thursday to Saturday TCC welcomed several local restaurants, businesses and chefs to their campus to showcase all that Tallahassee has to offer.

“Tallahassee is not a huge city like Orlando, it’s not Atlanta but you see these big named chefs and you’re like, well what is it that they’re doing there and then you realize that it’s a lot more about the culture that Tallahassee is trying to being with the food,” explained Tallahassee Chef Leon Brunson.

Something that attracted food network’s Chef Geoffrey Zakarian to the event.

“When I was first invited you know I found out who has been before me and it’s been great chefs and so you guys got something here you know,” said Chef Zakarian. “So I appreciate that, I applaud that and I don’t care how small it is, I mean I want to support stuff like that?”

Chef Zakarian and Chef Leon were a part of several cooking demos and events but the highlight was the first annual uncorked event which brought about twenty vendors to showcase their talents, which participants really enjoyed.

“I think it’s an amazing day opportunity for people to really come out here and try to unwind and try things that they’ve never really tried before or things like maybe they want to try and are to hesitant to try,” said event goer Jessica Martin.

Acting as launch pad to uplift local businesses.

“I found out about an appetizer at a restaurant that I had no idea about and it was delicious so the fact that they’re supporting local and promoting local is great,” said event goer Jordan Martin.

The event showing that Tallahassee is a place where businesses can thrive.

“So I’m really seeing something special here in Tallahassee and that’s the only thing, I love it,” exclaimed Brunson.

The funds for this event is going to the TCC fFoundation which this year will support the athletic department.

