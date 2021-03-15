Tip time, TV, location set for Florida State vs. UNC Greensboro in NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State, a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, will open play against No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro on Saturday, March 20th at 12:45 p.m. on truTV with the announcer team of Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce.

The Seminoles and Spartans will square off at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament field was unveiled on Sunday evening. The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played in Indianapolis, Ind. and surrounding areas.

The Seminoles, who are 16-6 entering the NCAA Tournament, are part of the East Region. Florida State is an at-large selection from the ACC while UNC Greensboro is the champion of the Southern Conference. The Spartans are 21-8 on the season.

FSU shares a pod with No. 5 seed Colorado and No. 12 seed Georgetown. They will play on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. That game will be shown on CBS. The winners of the first games in the pod will meet on Monday in the second round.

Michigan is the No. 1 in the East Region and will open with the winner of a No. 16 play-in game between Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern. Also in the East Region, Alabama is the No. 2 seed and will open against No. 15 seed Iona, while Texas is the No. 3 seed and will open against No. 14 seed Abilene Christian.

Other matchups in the East Region include No. 6 seed BYU versus the winner of a No. 11 play-in game between Michigan State and UCLA, No. 7 seed UConn versus No. 10 seed Maryland, and No. 8 seed LSU against No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure.

FSU has made four consecutive NCAA Tournaments that have been played, and earned the automatic bid from the ACC for last year’s NCAA Tournament which was cancelled. The Seminoles selection to the 2021 NCAA Tournament marks the school-record tying fourth consecutive season the Seminoles will play the event (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021).

This will mark their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance under the guidance of head coach Leonard Hamilton. Under Hamilton, the Seminoles have played in the NCAA Tournament in the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons. It is their 18th total appearance as a program.

