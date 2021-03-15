Advertisement

Tip time, TV, location set for Florida State vs. UNC Greensboro in NCAA Tournament

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminole bench watch as Georgie Tech takes a lead...
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminole bench watch as Georgie Tech takes a lead in the second half on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the second half during the championship game of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.(Robert Willett | Atlantic Coast Conference)
By Chris Nee
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State, a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, will open play against No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro on Saturday, March 20th at 12:45 p.m. on truTV with the announcer team of Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce.

The Seminoles and Spartans will square off at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament field was unveiled on Sunday evening. The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played in Indianapolis, Ind. and surrounding areas.

The Seminoles, who are 16-6 entering the NCAA Tournament, are part of the East Region. Florida State is an at-large selection from the ACC while UNC Greensboro is the champion of the Southern Conference. The Spartans are 21-8 on the season.

FSU shares a pod with No. 5 seed Colorado and No. 12 seed Georgetown. They will play on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. That game will be shown on CBS. The winners of the first games in the pod will meet on Monday in the second round.

Michigan is the No. 1 in the East Region and will open with the winner of a No. 16 play-in game between Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern. Also in the East Region, Alabama is the No. 2 seed and will open against No. 15 seed Iona, while Texas is the No. 3 seed and will open against No. 14 seed Abilene Christian.

Other matchups in the East Region include No. 6 seed BYU versus the winner of a No. 11 play-in game between Michigan State and UCLA, No. 7 seed UConn versus No. 10 seed Maryland, and No. 8 seed LSU against No. 9 seed St. Bonaventure.

FSU has made four consecutive NCAA Tournaments that have been played, and earned the automatic bid from the ACC for last year’s NCAA Tournament which was cancelled. The Seminoles selection to the 2021 NCAA Tournament marks the school-record tying fourth consecutive season the Seminoles will play the event (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021).

This will mark their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance under the guidance of head coach Leonard Hamilton. Under Hamilton, the Seminoles have played in the NCAA Tournament in the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons. It is their 18th total appearance as a program.

Copyright 2021 Noles247. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 50-year-old Quincy Man was killed after colliding with a ditch at the intersection of Juniper...
Quincy man killed in Sunday morning crash
March 8, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1100 block...
Tallahassee Police makes arrest after finding baby unresponsive
Saturday, around 1:40 p.m., Madison County Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Fire Rescue...
Madison, Jefferson County Fire Rescue respond to semi truck crash Saturday
Leon County Booking Report: March 14, 2021
As of 2:17 p.m., all lanes on I-10 West in Madison, just before mile marker 226, are blocked...
Lanes blocked on I-10 East in Madison for several hours due to vehicle crash Saturday

Latest News

RaiQuan Gray is introduced before FSU plays Clemson.
Florida State garners four seed, will open NCAA tournament against UNC Greensboro
Jose Alvarado steals the ball from RayQuan Evans on the final possession of the game
Florida State misses another opportunity behind a growing turnover problem
Balsa Koprivica had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in FSU's win over UNC
Balsa Koprivica leads Florida State past UNC in ACC Tournament semifinals
UVA vs. Georgia Tech ACC Semifinal game canceled; Jackets advance