Two arrested following arson of vacant Eastpoint restaurant

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people on charges of...
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people on charges of trespassing following a fire at the vacant Laura’s Restaurant in Eastpoint.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people on charges of trespassing following a fire at the vacant Laura’s Restaurant in Eastpoint.

Over the weekend, a call was received concerning a structural fire in a vacant building, known as Laura’s Restaurant, in...

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Monday, March 15, 2021

FCSO says over the weekend, deputies responded to a fire at the building and upon arrival, found two people - Misty Murray and Jason James - at the scene.

Officials say the building was being used “as a residence,” and say Murray told them she started a fire with insulation and pillows.

Authorities say both were arrested on trespassing charges. Murray was also arrested on charges of arson.

