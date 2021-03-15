Two arrested following arson of vacant Eastpoint restaurant

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people on charges of trespassing following a fire at the vacant Laura’s Restaurant in Eastpoint.

Over the weekend, a call was received concerning a structural fire in a vacant building, known as Laura’s Restaurant, in... Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Monday, March 15, 2021

FCSO says over the weekend, deputies responded to a fire at the building and upon arrival, found two people - Misty Murray and Jason James - at the scene.

Officials say the building was being used “as a residence,” and say Murray told them she started a fire with insulation and pillows.

Authorities say both were arrested on trespassing charges. Murray was also arrested on charges of arson.

