Two arrested following arson of vacant Eastpoint restaurant
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people on charges of trespassing following a fire at the vacant Laura’s Restaurant in Eastpoint.
FCSO says over the weekend, deputies responded to a fire at the building and upon arrival, found two people - Misty Murray and Jason James - at the scene.
Officials say the building was being used “as a residence,” and say Murray told them she started a fire with insulation and pillows.
Authorities say both were arrested on trespassing charges. Murray was also arrested on charges of arson.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.