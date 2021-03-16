14-year-old arrested for murder in Thomas County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 14-year-old with homicide following the death of a man whose body was found in Barwick Woods on Saturday.

Thomas County officials say the shooting occurred around 10 or 11 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Thomasville GBI office at (229) 225-4090 or the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 225-3315.

