20 things to know about FSU’s NCAA Tournament Opponent: UNC Greensboro

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Noles) - Here are 20 things to know about Florida State’s NCAA Tournament opening round opponent, UNC Greensboro:

1. UNC Greensboro is back in the tournament for the second time in four years. The Spartans were a No. 13 seed in 2018 when they dropped a hard-fought, 68-64 decision to Gonzaga. This marks their fourth-ever NCAA Tournament as a program, as they also made it in 1996 and 2001. They were the automatic qualifier for the Southern Conference this season after winning the championship in the league last week over Mercer, 69-61.

2. The Spartans, who are 21-8 overall on the season, enter the NCAA Tournament on a four-game winning streak. They went 13-5 in Southern Conference play. The losses on their schedule came to Winthrop, Duquesne, Coppin State, ETSU, Wofford, Furman, VMI and Western Carolina.

3. The Spartans have been one the most consistent programs in the country since the start of the 2016-17 season. They have enjoyed five straight seasons with at least 20 victories. During that span, UNCG has won 125 games. Florida State has 120 victories. UNCG also has more victories than North Carolina and Kentucky over the last five years.

4. UNCG senior guard Isaiah Miller has 1,950 career points and 313 steals.

5. Miller has the most field goal attempts of any player in the nation this season and ranks second in field goals made this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound guard leads the Southern Conference in scoring (19.3) and steals (2.6). He is eighth in the nation in total points this season (540). His 2.6 steals per game ranks ninth in the nation. He is also averaging 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Miller has scored in double figures in 44 of UNCG’s last 46 contests.

6. Miller has been the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons. He was also named Player of the Year for the Southern Conference for the second consecutive season recently. He is the only men’s basketball student-athlete in the 100-year history of the SoCon to be named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons. He recently won Most Outstanding Player honors after winning the Southern Conference Championship Game.

7. UNCG sophomore guard Keyshaun Langley is their second-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game. He is also second on the team in assists (3.4 assists per game).

8. UNCG junior forward Mohammed Abdulsalam is their most effective rebounder. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound big body averages 7.0 rebounds per game, including 3.0 offensive rebounds per game (which ranks 45th in the nation). As a team, the Spartans average 13.00 offensive rebounds per game (which ranks 15th in the nation). Abdulsalam also averages 6.8 points per game.

9. Two other likely starters for UNCG are redshirt junior guard Kaleb Hunter (8.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg) and junior forward Angelo Allegri (7.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg).

10. UNCG senior center Hayden Koval has 335 career blocked shots, including 65 blocked shots this season. His 2.24 blocks per game ranks 24th in the nation. The 7-foot-1, 220-pound big man has 24 career games in which he’s blocked at least five shots. He is a big reason why they average 3.9 blocked shots per game as a team, which ranks 72nd in the nation. He is also averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season.

11. UNCG, which averages 73.6 points per game (112th in the nation), has seven players averaging 6.1 or more points per game. They have used regular depth of around 11 players this season.

12. UNCG shoots 42.4% from the floor for the season, which ranks 254th in the nation.

13. UNCG averages 7.6 made three-point field goals per game (131st in the nation) while shooting just 30.0% from beyond the arc as a team (311th in the nation). They rank 13th in the nation in three-point field goal attempts (736 on the season).

14. UNCG shoots 68.3% at the free throw line as a team, which ranks 252nd in the nation.

15. UNCG averages 39.38 rebounds per game, which ranks 26th in the nation.

16. Defensively, they limit their opponents to an average of 67.4 points per game (94th in the nation), while holding them to a field-goal percentage of 41.4% (66th in the nation). They limit their opponents to a 31.9% average from beyond the arc (79th in the nation).

17. UNCG averages 7.5 steals per game, which ranks 63rd in the nation.

18. UNCG ranks 15th in the nation in turnover margin - with a ratio of 3.9. They have forced 431 turnovers, while giving it away 319 times this season.

19. UNCG is coached by Wes Miller. He is in the midst of his 10th season as UNCG men’s basketball coach, having compiled a record of 183-133. He played at North Carolina under head coach Roy Williams for three seasons, after transferring there as a walk-on after spending a scholarship season at James Madison. He was a senior team captain during the 2006-07 season for the Tar Heels.

20. This will be the fifth all-time meeting for them against the Seminoles, who represent the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). This will be the first meeting between the programs since Dec. 11, 2011. They first met in 1993. FSU is 4-0 against the Spartans.

