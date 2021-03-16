Advertisement

3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.

By WSVN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WSVN) - A small plane crashed Monday, colliding with a passing SUV and bursting into flames. The crash killed two on the plane and one passenger in the SUV.

A woman and a boy were pulled from the mangled SUV and taken to Memorial Regional with traumatic injuries. The boy died later Monday.

“We hear like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside and everything was on fire,” said Anabel Fernandez, who lives near where the collision took place.

According to investigators, a Beechcraft had taken off from North Perry Airport around 3 p.m.

Something went wrong shortly after takeoff that forced the pilot to turn around. The plane clipped a power line and fell short of the airport by a few hundred feet.

“The plane could’ve got us all and we’re in shock,” Fernandez said.

