DeSantis committee continues raking in cash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - After Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee raised more than $3.2 million in February, money continued to pour in during early March.

The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis raised $1,517,000 during the first 10 days of March, according to a list of contributions on the committee’s website. Among the large contributions were $250,000 from the St. Augustine-based Island Doctors, $100,000 from the auto-industry company JM Family Enterprises and $50,000 from an Associated Industries of Florida PAC, according to the website.

The committee, which likely will play a key role as DeSantis runs for re-election next year, raised $3.22 million in February and had more than $12.6 million on hand as of Feb. 28.

It will file a full March report with the state Division of Elections by an April 12 deadline.

Copyright 2021 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.