Farm Share distributing food in Tallahassee area on Thursday and Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share is hosting food distribution events for food-insecure residents on Thursday and Saturday in the Tallahassee area.

Residents will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The food distribution is drive-thru only, and residents are asked to wear a mask when they arrive.

The events are taking place as follows:

Thursday, March 18

Anderson Chapel 1307 Harlem St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32304 From 11 a.m. until supplies last



Saturday, March 20

Living Stones 601 Paul Russell Road, Tallahassee, Fla. 32301 From 8 a.m. until supplies last

Less Fortunate Matters 1600 E Green St., Perry, Fla. 32347 From 8 a.m. until supplies last



Farm Share says it works hand-in-hand with local farmers to redistribute produce that otherwise would be thrown away because of aesthetic imperfections. During the 2021 legislative session, Farm Share is asking the Florida Legislature for full funding, so it can keep running as the state’s largest food bank.

Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food in 2020 alone, the press release says.

