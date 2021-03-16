Farm Share distributing food in Tallahassee area on Thursday and Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share is hosting food distribution events for food-insecure residents on Thursday and Saturday in the Tallahassee area.
Residents will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The food distribution is drive-thru only, and residents are asked to wear a mask when they arrive.
The events are taking place as follows:
Thursday, March 18
- Anderson Chapel
- 1307 Harlem St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32304
- From 11 a.m. until supplies last
Saturday, March 20
- Living Stones
- 601 Paul Russell Road, Tallahassee, Fla. 32301
- From 8 a.m. until supplies last
- Less Fortunate Matters
- 1600 E Green St., Perry, Fla. 32347
- From 8 a.m. until supplies last
Farm Share says it works hand-in-hand with local farmers to redistribute produce that otherwise would be thrown away because of aesthetic imperfections. During the 2021 legislative session, Farm Share is asking the Florida Legislature for full funding, so it can keep running as the state’s largest food bank.
Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food in 2020 alone, the press release says.
