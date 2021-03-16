Franklin Co. Sheriff warns parents of drug-laced candy

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Franklin County’s sheriff is warning parents about candy found in the community containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

On the sheriff’s office Facebook page, sheriff A.J. Smith showed three packages of the candies. He said parents found them with their child and turned them into the sheriff’s office.

“This is very, very serious,” the sheriff said, asking parents to keep an eye out for more of the THC-laced candies in Franklin County.

“If one kid has it, probably other kids have it,” said Smith.

The sheriff encouraged parents who do find the candies to turn them into the sheriff’s office.

