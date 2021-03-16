GBI investigating death at Grady County jail

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) – An investigation is underway into an inmate’s death at the Grady County jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms to WCTV its agents were called in to investigate a death at the jail last Friday.

No other details on the incident are being released at this time, the GBI says.

The sheriff’s office referred all of WCTV’s questions to the GBI.

