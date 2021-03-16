Advertisement

GBI investigating death at Grady County jail

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) – An investigation is underway into an inmate’s death at the Grady County jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms to WCTV its agents were called in to investigate a death at the jail last Friday. 

No other details on the incident are being released at this time, the GBI says. 

The sheriff’s office referred all of WCTV’s questions to the GBI.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Supreme Court rules for Duke defense
Some may call it luck, but Yolanda Oliver says she and her family are truly blessed.
Quincy family surprised with fully furnished home
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
The Storm Prediction Center's severe weather outlook for Thursday, March 18 as of Tuesday...
Risk of severe weather Tuesday and Thursday
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people on charges of...
Two arrested following arson of vacant Eastpoint restaurant

Latest News

Lowndes County Fire Rescue received a donation of pet oxygen masks from Baytree Animal Hospital...
Lowndes County Fire Rescue receives pet oxygen mask donation
FILE PHOTO: Farm Share hands out of tens of thousands pounds of food in Tallahassee
Farm Share distributing food in Tallahassee area on Thursday and Saturday
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Live Oak woman killed in early Saturday morning crash
Franklin County’s sheriff is warning parents about candy found in the community containing THC,...
Franklin Co. Sheriff warns parents of drug-laced candy