Gov. DeSantis recommends Florida first responders get $1,000 bonus payment

(WCJB)
By Sabrina Lolo
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Tallahassee, where he discussed how Florida plans to spend billions of dollars in stimulus funding.

DeSantis opened up by saying lockdowns didn’t work, that Florida’s unemployment rate is lower than those of “lockdown states” and that Florida has done better since the state “went on a different path.”

The governor proposed a one-time payment of $1,000 for frontline first responders, like law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs, as well as $73 million to modernize the controversial CONNECT re-employment system.

DeSantis also recommended $72 million for “comprehensive integrated behavioral health services” and another $260 million in relief for seaports because of cruise ships not being allowed to sail.

The governor also listed several other proposals:

  • $50 million toward the road fund for FDOT
  • $1 billion for Resilient Florida program
  • $41.7 million toward the Florida National Guard for “capital investment” to attract more service members
  • $1 billion for new “Emergency Management Response Fund” so Florida doesn’t have to wait for FEMA
  • $938.4 million to fund FDOT work program
  • $60 million for workforce training and research
  • $60 million for “capitalization grants” to help technical centers/schools
  • $125 million toward DOE for training needs and apprenticeships
  • $10 million for Alzheimer’s research

DeSantis says the $4.1 billion in new spending is at the discretion of lawmakers, who write the budget in the annual legislative session.

“All in all, we are in a strong position because of the choices we made in the past year,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis ended the news conference saying the American Rescue Plan was written to benefit blue states with high unemployment rates.

“All in all, we’re getting the short end of the stick, make no mistake about it, but we’ll be getting the job done for the people of Florida,” he said.

