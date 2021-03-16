Leon County Health Department hosts drive-through vaccine clinic Wednesday, no appointments needed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Department of Health is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 16, for people who are eligible to receive it but do not have an appointment.

The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine until 3:30 p.m. on March 16 at the DOH Leon Administration Building, located at 2965 Municipal Way in Tallahassee.

The following people are able to get vaccinated at the clinic:

Long-term care facility residents and staff.

Persons 60 years of age and older.

Health care personnel with direct patient contact.

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older.

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older.

Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

Persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable by a physician with a required signed form

The health department says it will post more vaccine updates in the future to its website and Twitter page.

