Leon County Health Department hosts drive-through vaccine clinic Wednesday, no appointments needed
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Department of Health is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 16, for people who are eligible to receive it but do not have an appointment.
The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine until 3:30 p.m. on March 16 at the DOH Leon Administration Building, located at 2965 Municipal Way in Tallahassee.
The following people are able to get vaccinated at the clinic:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff.
- Persons 60 years of age and older.
- Health care personnel with direct patient contact.
- K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older.
- Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older.
- Firefighters 50 years of age and older.
- Persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable by a physician with a required signed form.
The health department says it will post more vaccine updates in the future to its website and Twitter page.
