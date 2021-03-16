Advertisement

Leon County Health Department hosts drive-through vaccine clinic Wednesday, no appointments needed

Health Department staff say hundreds of seniors have made appointments, but intermittent phone...
Health Department staff say hundreds of seniors have made appointments, but intermittent phone outages have been reported statewide due to the volume of calls.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Department of Health is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 16, for people who are eligible to receive it but do not have an appointment.

The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine until 3:30 p.m. on March 16 at the DOH Leon Administration Building, located at 2965 Municipal Way in Tallahassee.

The following people are able to get vaccinated at the clinic:

  • Long-term care facility residents and staff.
  • Persons 60 years of age and older.
  • Health care personnel with direct patient contact.
  • K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older.
  • Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older.
  • Firefighters 50 years of age and older.
  • Persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable by a physician with a required signed form.

The health department says it will post more vaccine updates in the future to its website and Twitter page.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Supreme Court rules for Duke defense
Some may call it luck, but Yolanda Oliver says she and her family are truly blessed.
Quincy family surprised with fully furnished home
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
The Storm Prediction Center's severe weather outlook for Thursday, March 18 as of Tuesday...
Risk of severe weather Tuesday and Thursday
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people on charges of...
Two arrested following arson of vacant Eastpoint restaurant

Latest News

Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
Mother passes along COVID vaccine antibodies to baby
Amid new evidence that it may be safe to seat students closer together than 6 feet, states...
Schools weighing whether to seat students closer than 6 feet in reopening debate
The CDC could change some guidelines when it comes to social distancing at schools. (Source: CNN)
CDC studies school social distancing shift
Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU drug agency: No indication AstraZeneca shot caused clots