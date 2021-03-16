Advertisement

Leon County Schools confirm website hack

leon county schools
leon county schools(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School system has taken to Twitter to confirm that its website had been hacked Tuesday morning.

LCS says the hack was done by “unknown perpetrators” who posted “disgusting racist content.” The system also says it believes it is one of multiple districts that were victims of the hack.

As of 11:35 a.m., LCS says its website is offline as it continues to troubleshoot the issue.

This is a developing story.

