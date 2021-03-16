Leon County Schools confirm website hack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School system has taken to Twitter to confirm that its website had been hacked Tuesday morning.

LCS says the hack was done by “unknown perpetrators” who posted “disgusting racist content.” The system also says it believes it is one of multiple districts that were victims of the hack.

Early indications are that this was accomplished through our website provider and not trough a local network. We have been in contact with the Leon County Sherriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement to provide them information. No personal data was compromised. — Leon County Schools (@LeonSchools) March 16, 2021

As of 11:35 a.m., LCS says its website is offline as it continues to troubleshoot the issue.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.