Live Oak woman killed in early Saturday morning crash

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old Live Oak woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to FHP’s crash report, a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on NE Scott Street, near NE Anna Avenue, at 3 a.m. on March 13.

“For unknown reason(s) Vehicle 1 traveled off of the roadway onto the left shoulder where it struck a tree,” the report says.

Suwannee County Emergency Medical Services pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

