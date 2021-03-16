Lowndes County Fire Rescue receives pet oxygen mask donation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County Fire Rescue received a donation of pet oxygen masks from Baytree Animal Hospital on Friday, March 12.

The cone-shaped masks are specifically designed to fit the muzzles and snouts of dogs, cats and other household pets, the press release says.

Firefighters received three different masks ranging in size, fitting everything from large dogs to small cats.

“The benefit of having these types of masks on the fire trucks will provide a better seal around the animal’s face which allows for better oxygen delivery,” said Lowndes County Fire Chief Lloyd Green.

According to the release, about 40,000 pets die in fires each year in the United States, mostly due to smoke inhalation.

“Having the proper equipment on hand helps emergency responders resuscitate and save people’s fur babies”, said Green.

