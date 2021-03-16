Marianna police investigating death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it is investigating a death after a body was discovered near a wooded area on Hawk Street Monday.

MPD says it notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the 14th District Medical Examiner’s Office after it was called to a home on Hawk Street. The person who died was a white woman, wearing pink-colored pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt, the press release says.

Marianna police have yet to identify the body.

“This death investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release,” the department says.

If you have any information on this case, you can reach out to MPD at 850-526-3125. To stay anonymous with your tip, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

