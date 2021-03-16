Seminoles’ San Antonio path full of familiar foes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team was safely in the NCAA Tournament after their roller coaster of a season, but that doesn’t mean the last week of waiting around and wondering where you’re gonna go and who you’re going to play wasn’t excruciating but now we know exactly who the Noles will face off against in San Antonio.

FSU is officially the nine seed in a quadrant full of familiar foes and it’ll be a 7:30 p.m. tip on Sunday against eighth-seeded Oregon State, who the Seminoles beat in the Sweet Sixteen in 2017.

If the Noles can bounce the Beavers, it’ll more than likely be right to the eternal thorn in FSU’s side, top-seeded South Carolina.

Interim head coach Brooke Wyckoff says her staff can use the familiarity to their advantage.

“It was very recent in my mind that we went in against a really good Oregon State team in the Sweet Sixteen a few years back and were able to beat them and the South Carolina thing, yeah they just love to see that matchup so again I think familiarity is a positive in that sense in that scouting wise we know what we’re up against,” she said.

Also in the Noles’ bracket are a pair of ACC sides in Georgia Tech (five-seed) and North Carolina (10-seed). FSU went a combined 1-2 against the Yellow Jackets and Tar Heels, getting swept by Tech and defeating the Baby Blue by 10 in Chapel Hill.

