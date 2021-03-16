Advertisement

Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Americans are spending their COVID-19 relief stimulus money from the Biden administration, while others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs.

It takes some banks a few days to process checks.

Wells Fargo customers who’ve complained about not getting their money yet got an answer from the bank.

In a tweet, Wells Fargo said customers who expect to get their money directly deposited will start seeing it in their accounts on Wednesday.

Chase Bank also said their customers will see their money Wednesday.

The stimulus payments, worth up to $1,400 per person, were part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed last week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The extended severe weather outlook for Thursday, March 18 from the Storm Prediction Center as...
Risk of severe weather Tuesday through Thursday
Some may call it luck, but Yolanda Oliver says she and her family are truly blessed.
Quincy family surprised with fully furnished home
Georgia Supreme Court rules for Duke defense
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people on charges of...
Two arrested following arson of vacant Eastpoint restaurant
A 50-year-old Quincy Man was killed after colliding with a ditch at the intersection of Juniper...
Quincy man killed in Sunday morning crash

Latest News

What’s Brewing? March 16, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: March 16, 2021
What's Brewing? March 16, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: March 16, 2021