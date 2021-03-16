Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist hit on South Monroe Street dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a bicyclist who was hit Monday on South Monroe Street near Orange Avenue has died.

TPD says the bicyclist, an adult male, died on Tuesday.

Update: The bicyclist, an adult male, has died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) March 16, 2021

The crash closed the northbound lane of South Monroe Street from Orange Avenue for about an hour.

TPD has not released any follow up information regarding the information.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.