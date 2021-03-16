Advertisement

Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist hit on South Monroe Street dies

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a bicyclist who was hit Monday on South Monroe Street near Orange Avenue has died.

TPD says the bicyclist, an adult male, died on Tuesday.

The crash closed the northbound lane of South Monroe Street from Orange Avenue for about an hour.

TPD has not released any follow up information regarding the information.

