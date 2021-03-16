Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: March 14, 2021

The Usual Suspects: Jan. 17, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Jan. 17, 2021
By Gary Yordon | The Usual Suspects
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

