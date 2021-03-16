TMH opens first of it’s kind Breast Clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital is expanding their Walker Breast Program, offering patients a new experience, wherein one visit they can meet all of their doctors, formulate a plan, and begin treatment.

The breast clinic is the first of its kind in our viewing area. The streamlined process hopes to not only be more efficient but allow patients to begin their journey to being cancer-free, sooner.

“It meant the world to me,” shared Teresa Landau. “I felt so scared, I can’t put into words the fear that you feel.”

Landau was diagnosed with breast cancer in March of 2020, Not knowing where to turn, the Chattahoochee resident found the Breast Clinic in Tallahassee.

“Having all of those resources there right together, and not having to think about where we are going next, who we are going to see next was a huge relief,” expresses Landau, “And honestly, it saved my life, because everyone was there.”

Landau is one of many that arrived to the center to get what could have been months of appointments, completed in one afternoon.

Shelby Blank, a General Surgeon and Medical Director of the Walker Breast Clinic, explains, “So the idea is the patients come in, we review all their information, we meet with the patient, talk to them, then they take a little bit of a break, while we actually review their case.”

Everyone from surgeons to radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, plastic surgeons, registered nurses and dietitians, all help to create the personal treatment plan, so patients leave the room with peace of mind.

“To be there and to explain everything to me,” shares Landau, “And basically to hold my hand through the process, was tremendous.”

Blank with the clinic currently sees four to seven patients every Wednesday, as they hope to continue mirroring what National Cancer Centers accomplish. That is seamless treatment, quicker recovery, and a support system at the ready.

“We don’t want to overwhelm patients with too much information because it is a stressful scary time,” states Blank, “And the idea is to take the heavy lifting off of them and realize that there are a lot of resources and this is not something they have to do on their own. They have a team. And that team will help with those logistics.”

Since December of 2020, Landau happily wears the title of survivor. She says she is one of the lucky ones, to have doctors and nurses who helped make a life roadblock, much easier to take down.

“If you have to have cancer this is the place to have it and deal with it,” shares Landau, “because they are going to support you one hundred percent.”

According to TMH the Breast Clinic is an expansion to the Walker Breast Program, which is part of Florida’s longest continuously accredited comprehensive community hospital cancer program and the Big Bend region’s only accredited breast program by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC).

If you would like to book an appointment you can call 850-431-0712. For more information about the comprehensive cancer services offered at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, please visit TMH.ORG/Cancer.

