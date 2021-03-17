Advertisement

Bicyclist killed in Wakulla County crash

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a bicyclist was killed in a crash in Wakulla County early Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 4:25 a.m. on Spring Creek Highway, near Steele Court. An SUV was traveling north on the highway, while a bicyclist was also traveling in the northbound lane near the yellow centerline.

FHP says the driver of the SUV did not see the cyclist in the road and hit them. The cyclist, a Crawfordville man, was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP’s crash report says.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in this crash. The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and EMS helped FHP with its investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police line and lights graphic.
14-year-old arrested for murder in Thomas County
leon county schools
Leon County Schools confirm website hack
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist hit on South Monroe Street dies
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
The Storm Prediction Center's severe weather outlook for Thursday, March 18 as of Tuesday...
Risk of severe weather Wednesday and Thursday

Latest News

A Leon County Commissioner is raising concerns about what he says is “gerrymandering” by the...
County Commissioner Proctor raises concerns 'gerrymandering' in Tallahassee
Two Tallahassee women raising awareness for Multiple Sclerosis
Cascades Park water fountain closed for high lead levels; City waiting on further results
Leon County Schools confirm website hack