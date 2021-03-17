Bicyclist killed in Wakulla County crash

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a bicyclist was killed in a crash in Wakulla County early Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 4:25 a.m. on Spring Creek Highway, near Steele Court. An SUV was traveling north on the highway, while a bicyclist was also traveling in the northbound lane near the yellow centerline.

FHP says the driver of the SUV did not see the cyclist in the road and hit them. The cyclist, a Crawfordville man, was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP’s crash report says.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in this crash. The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and EMS helped FHP with its investigation.

