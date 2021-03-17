Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare marks milestone with zero COVID-19 patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is marking a milestone in the fight against COVID-19. For the first time since the pandemic began a year ago, there are no coronavirus patients in the hospital.

“Nearly one year ago on March 18, 2020, TMH confirmed the organization’s first COVID-19 positive patient. Through a combination of mask-wearing, social distancing, proper hand hygiene and vaccination efforts, our community has experienced a decrease in positivity rates and hospitalization,” Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said in a statement.

The number of COVID hospitalizations had been dropping in recent weeks and was in the single digits. A few patients who remained at TMH this week were able to go home by Tuesday.

At the height of the pandemic, TMH peaked at 66 hospitalizations in its COVID unit. The hospital has seen a steady decline in numbers since early February, according to a spokesperson.

The city’s other hospital, Capital Regional Medical Center, has been reporting a range of 15 to 20 COVID hospitalizations this month.

Overall, Leon County has seen a cumulative 628 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, as well as 296 deaths.

