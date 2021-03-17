Walmart administering Moderna vaccine in Tallahassee on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Walmart says it is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at one of its Tallahassee locations on Saturday, March 20.

The Moderna vaccine clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day at the Walmart Supercenter at 4400 West Tennessee St. Appointments are required, and eligible patients can schedule one through the Walmart website.

The following people are eligible to receive the vaccine at Walmart:

Persons 60 years of age and older

Emergency Medical Services

Persons under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician

Health care workers

Educators (Pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools. Head Start and Early Head Start Programs. This includes teachers, staff and bus drivers

Staff of licensed child-care providers including center-based and family care providers

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Walmart says insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.

Patients should bring their ID, proof of vaccine eligibility if applicable (e.g. your work ID) and insurance card (red, white and blue card if over 65) if you have one, the press release says.

