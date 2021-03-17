Advertisement

Walmart administering Moderna vaccine in Tallahassee on Saturday

FILE PHOTO: Walmart sign in Tallahassee
FILE PHOTO: Walmart sign in Tallahassee(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Walmart says it is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at one of its Tallahassee locations on Saturday, March 20.

The Moderna vaccine clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day at the Walmart Supercenter at 4400 West Tennessee St. Appointments are required, and eligible patients can schedule one through the Walmart website.

The following people are eligible to receive the vaccine at Walmart:

  • Persons 60 years of age and older
  • Emergency Medical Services
  • Persons under 65 deemed medically vulnerable by a physician
  • Health care workers
  • Educators (Pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools. Head Start and Early Head Start Programs. This includes teachers, staff and bus drivers
  • Staff of licensed child-care providers including center-based and family care providers
  • Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older
  • Firefighters 50 years of age and older

Walmart says insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.

Patients should bring their ID, proof of vaccine eligibility if applicable (e.g. your work ID) and insurance card (red, white and blue card if over 65) if you have one, the press release says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

leon county schools
Leon County Schools confirm website hack
Police line and lights graphic.
14-year-old arrested for murder in Thomas County
A plane crashed into a SUV in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Monday. One of the SUV passengers died....
3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.
The Storm Prediction Center's severe weather outlook for Thursday, March 18 as of Tuesday...
Risk of severe weather Wednesday and Thursday
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist hit on South Monroe Street dies

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare marks milestone with zero COVID-19 patients
AstraZeneca vaccine pause worries health experts
AstraZeneca vaccine pause worries health experts
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
McConnell vows ‘scorched earth’ if Senate ends filibuster
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps