Liberty County teens see the harsh realities of drinking and driving

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drinking and driving claims lives every day. Many of those killed are teens.

Students in Liberty County got a hard lesson Wednesday in making good choices... and saw first hand how actions always have consequences.

“I could hear the cops and the screams, it gave me chills there for a minute,” Liberty County Student Kacy Partridge said.

It’s a dark reality seeing what it’s like to be in an accident caused by driving distracted, or under the influence.

”So seeing like every part that went down and every scenario that happened was very shocking,” Liberty County Student Ellie Peddie said.

First responders and student actors came together at Liberty High School, to reenact a tragedy, complete with police cars, an ambulance, fire rescue, and a hearse. This mock scene is scary enough to make teen drivers think hard about their decisions.

“This is a reenactment of the day-to-day operation of FHP, Sheriff’s Office EMS, and fire, it is unfortunate.” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

With students thinking about prom and spring break, officials say this is the perfect time for the presentation.

“So when they go to prom hopefully they won’t be thinking about drinking and driving and hopefully no texting and driving,” Liberty County Sheriff Buddy Money said.

Event coordinators say they hope it has a lasting impact on the students and makes them think twice. “If we save one life this will be worth it. But hopefully, this is going to make an impression on them. That drinking and driving are not good, texting and driving is not good so hopefully, when they get in the car they will think about this,” Sheriff Buddy Money said.

