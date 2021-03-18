Advertisement

UPDATE: TPD locates missing juvenile last seen in August

The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for helping locating a missing juvenile.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE - As of Friday, TPD says that Alvarado-Hernandez has been located.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for helping locating a missing juvenile, according to a Facebook post published Thursday,

Update: the missing person has been located. —— Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Dayana's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, March 18, 2021

16-year-old Dayana Alvarado-Hernandez was last seen in Tallahassee on Aug. 7, 2020. She is believed to currently be located in the Baltimore, Md. area.

TPD says it is unknown what Alvarado-Hernandez was last seen wearing.

Alvarado-Hernandez is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 150 pounds and being five feet five inches tall.

If you have any information about Alvarado-Hernandez’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact it at (850)-891-4200.

