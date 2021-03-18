UPDATE: TPD locates missing juvenile last seen in August
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE - As of Friday, TPD says that Alvarado-Hernandez has been located.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for helping locating a missing juvenile, according to a Facebook post published Thursday,
Update: the missing person has been located. —— Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Dayana's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, March 18, 2021
16-year-old Dayana Alvarado-Hernandez was last seen in Tallahassee on Aug. 7, 2020. She is believed to currently be located in the Baltimore, Md. area.
TPD says it is unknown what Alvarado-Hernandez was last seen wearing.
Alvarado-Hernandez is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 150 pounds and being five feet five inches tall.
If you have any information about Alvarado-Hernandez’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact it at (850)-891-4200.
