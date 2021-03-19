1 arrested in elaborate Colquitt Co. drug operation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Colquitt County drug bust, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office drug task force conducted a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Westbrook Drive shortly after noon on Monday.

Colquitt County drug agents seized different paraphernalia in a Monday drug bust. (Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)

Drug agents were following up on a complaint.

When agents responded, they found more than 30 marijuana plants and agents said it was an elaborate hydroponic growing system.

Around two pounds of processed marijuana, 94 vials of steroids, an AR-15 with several magazines and ammunition, along with over $4,000 in cash were all found during the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man, later identified as Perry Westbrook, arrived at the home while the search was underway and was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Westbrook was charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of the Controlled Substance Act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities said Perry Westbrook devised an elaborate hydroponic grow operation (Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)

