Advertisement

1 arrested in elaborate Colquitt Co. drug operation

A man was arrested in connection to a Colquitt County drug bust, according to the Colquitt...
A man was arrested in connection to a Colquitt County drug bust, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.(Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Colquitt County drug bust, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office drug task force conducted a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Westbrook Drive shortly after noon on Monday.

Colquitt County drug agents seized different paraphernalia in a Monday drug bust.
Colquitt County drug agents seized different paraphernalia in a Monday drug bust.(Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)

Drug agents were following up on a complaint.

When agents responded, they found more than 30 marijuana plants and agents said it was an elaborate hydroponic growing system.

Around two pounds of processed marijuana, 94 vials of steroids, an AR-15 with several magazines and ammunition, along with over $4,000 in cash were all found during the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man, later identified as Perry Westbrook, arrived at the home while the search was underway and was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Westbrook was charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of the Controlled Substance Act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities said Perry Westbrook devised an elaborate hydroponic grow operation
Authorities said Perry Westbrook devised an elaborate hydroponic grow operation(Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends of Evan Williamson are remembering what they’ll miss about the 20-year-old...
‘He was loved by many’: Family, friends of 20-year-old Thomasville homicide victim speak out
FILE PHOTO: Florida coronavirus graphic
Florida to lower vaccine age to 50+ on Monday
A Tallahassee fishing duo recently caught a big win.
Tallahassee fishing duo heading to Bass Pro Shops National Fishing Tournament
According to police, the victim is 24-year-old Heather Foulks.
Marianna police identify homicide victim

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The Valdosta Police Department has welcomed a new member to their K-9 team.
Valdosta Police Department welcomes newest member of K-9 team
Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) toured the Southern border and received a briefing...
‘There’s a crisis at the border and it’s 100% President Biden’s fault’ Sen. Scott tours Southern border
In a release sent Friday, Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that a number of state...
FAMU, FSU, TCC, Lively Tech to receive $147 million in funding through American Rescue Plan
A disturbing discovery behind a Jackson County home has one community on edge.
Marianna community on edge after Monday homicide