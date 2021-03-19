Cairo High School suspends student for possessing drugs, gun on campus

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Friday, Cairo High School announced in a Facebook post that the school has suspended a student for being in possession of a gun and drugs on campus.

Thursday, another student was suspended from the school for possessing a gun on campus.

Principal of CHS, Chris Lokey, said that the drugs and gun were confiscated by a School Resource Officer with the Grady County School Police.

The student will be suspended from school and will be taken to a disciplinary tribunal hearing per our Grady County School’s Student Code of Conduct.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.