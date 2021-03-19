Fire erupts in vacant Cook Co. gas station, cause under investigation

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - An abandoned gas station on Barneyville Road went up in flames Thursday night in Cook County.

Some reported hearing explosion sounds and many witnessed the fiery sight from I-75.

Many took their concerns to social media.

Fire Chief Johnny West confirmed those reports.

West said the call came in at about 8:53 p.m.

“So, with what we have behind us, it’s an old gas station-type restaurant that was open several years ago, and then it became a pallet company. Off in the distance, you could still see a lot of pallets that are out there that didn’t burn last night,” West said.

Immediately, county units and nearby fire departments in Lennox, Sparks and Brooks County started responding and assisting.

West said the building was vacant for years.

It took about three to four hours to get the fire under control, but luckily it was contained.

And it didn’t reach nearby forestry or the motel across the street.

No injuries were reported.

Cook County Fire is currently investigating the cause.

