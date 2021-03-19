FSU College of Medicine holds Match Day ceremony, awards first Van Vessem scholarship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second year in a row, the Florida State University College of Medicine hosted its Match Day ceremony virtually.

Match Day is an unforgettable moment for the 117 graduating medical school students where they find out where they’ll complete their residency starting this summer.

The school said nearly half of those students matched with Florida schools.

College of Medicine dean, John Fogarty, said he’s thrilled for this class, especially after how hard they worked during the pandemic.

“Many of them were on the frontlines of medical hospitals, many of them were taking care of COVID-19 patients along the way. We fortunately had great partnerships with our regional hospitals to get them immunized as soon as vaccines were available. It’s been an interesting year to say the least,” said Fogarty.

The college also awarding the first ever Van Vessem scholarship.

It’s named after the late Nancy Van Vessem, the local health care leader killed in the 2018 Hot Yoga shooting.

Medical student Jimmy Brown received the honor, which is given to students planning to train in general internal medicine in the Big Bend.

