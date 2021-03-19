Gov. DeSantis appoints five to Leon County Children’s Services Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed five people to the Leon County Children’s Services Council.

DeSantis has appointed Mark O’Bryant, the President of the Chief Executive Officer of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare; Carmen Conner, the Principal of Pineview Elementary School; Zandra Glenn, a Senior Consultant at Financial Transformations and previously an Assistant Pharmacy Professor at Florida A&M; Paul Mitchell, a partner at The Southern Group; and Liz McFadden, the President of Liza and Partners.

The five appointees were selected from a list of 15 names that were sent to the governor’s office in January after a near hour discussion in January.

Gov. DeSantis’ appointees will join five predetermined seats: County Commissioner Carolyn Cummings, Superintendent Rocky Hanna, a DCF Administrator, a Juvenile Court Judge, and a School Board member.

The ballot initiative to create the Children’s Services Council passed in Leon County with about 65% of the vote in November of 2020.

