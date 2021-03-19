‘He was loved by many’: Family, friends of 20-year-old Thomasville homicide victim speak out

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Family and friends of Evan Williamson are remembering what they’ll miss about the 20-year-old who was killed in Thomas County Saturday.

Authorities found his body behind a Dollar General near the woods.

Williamson’s family spoke out on how they want the 20-year-old to be remembered.

According to Williamson’s family and friends, he was loved by many, so when they learned he was gone, it shook them to the core.

“At first I was just hoping that he was just missing, but as time went on, it was very shocking,” Amber Thompson, Williamson’s sister, said.

Jacori Johnson, one of Williamson’s best friends, said, “When I found out, his mom had called me, and was just telling me and I was crying, you know. I didn’t know what to expect. When they told me about it, I just started breaking down and crying like I never cried before.”

Williamson’s friends told WCTV that he took care of everyone close to him and made a lasting impression on those he came into contact with.

Rosendo Carrera, another best friend of Williamson’s, said, “Evan was a real stand up guy. He took care of his family, his friends like they were family. Evan, he will be missed.”

Quentin Addison, Sr., the father of Williamson’s prom date, recalled, “Every word that came out of his mouth was ‘yes sir, yes sir, no sir,’ and he just looked directly at me. He was a good kid, you know, and me and his mother laughed and joked about what kind of smooth guy he was.”

Tyquan Hunter, another one of Williamson’s best friends, described, “Like this kid was just full of life, and he loved life and he was really going to touch a lot of people, and that’s what I want people to know.”

Family and friends will forever miss the joy he brought to their lives.

“When Evan walked into a room he definitely lit it up, definitely lit it up. When he walked into the room, you knew he was there. He was number one.”

The family and friends are now hoping that justice is served.

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to the murder Tuesday. He was charged with murder.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is now looking into a second person of interest who they tracked down in Missouri and is currently being brought back to Thomas County.

